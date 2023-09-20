Beyond the Book workshops continue at Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum

1 of 6

The Whaling Museum and Education Center in Cold Spring Harbor has announced the schedule for its Beyond the Book fall workshops which will include an Author Talk by Kerriann Flanagan Brosky, author of Haunted Long Island Mysteries.

Beyond the Book workshops invite participants to dive into hand-selected books by museum educators who will explore stories and history related to the museum’s collections for a truly unique experience. Each session includes a close look at artifacts, many of which are not on exhibit, discussion questions that invite participants to make personal connections, and light snacks and drinks to enjoy while chatting.

The first session takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. and covers The Apparitionists: A Tale of Phantoms, Fraud, Photography, and the Man Who Captured Lincoln’s Ghost by Peter Manseau. Participants of this session will explore the intriguing history of Victorian-era spirit photography: supernatural ‘proof’ of ghosts which endured for decades and reflects the human desire to communicate beyond the physical. Historic photographs from the local Jones-Hewlett family will be on view for the group.

“Beyond the Book is one of my favorite programs. We have a regular group of dedicated readers. Discussions are interesting, engaging, and surprising! I love showing people objects from the collections to bring history into the present,” said Baylee Browning, Collections and Exhibit Associate at The Whaling Museum & Education Center who will host the September session.

The October session, held on Tuesday Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m., is a special edition featuring award-winning author and historian, Kerriann Flanagan Brosky, above, along with medium/paranormal investigator Joe Giaquinto. Participants will be delighted with tales of their ghostly adventures which weave local history with the spiritual realm. They will discuss research and investigations behind the making of Haunted Long Island Mysteries, Brosky’s latest book. The lecture will include a PowerPoint presentation of the places they have visited and listening to EVP’s (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) along with fascinating Ghost Box recordings from their field investigations. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the presentation.

The November session will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and covers The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann. Participants will explore one of the most gripping true stories from the high seas where in 1742, a ramshackle vessel of patched-together wood and cloth washed up on the coast of Brazil. Inside were thirty emaciated men, barely alive, and they had an extraordinary tale to tell — later challenged by other survivors with shocking twists of disaster, mutiny, anarchy, and murder. With a story based on six years of research, armchair adventurers will enjoy shipbuilding tools from the museum’s collection on view to the group.

“It’s been so rewarding watching our community of readers grow over the months and develop genuine bonds with one another. I can’t wait for this fall’s sessions!” said Brenna McCormick-Thompson, Curator of Education at the Whaling Museum.

Beyond the Book club sessions are free for museum members and patrons of the museum’s partner libraries, Huntington Public Library and South Huntington Public Library. All others may attend for $15 per session. Register online at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/bookclub.

The Whaling Museum and Education Center is located at 301 Main Street in Cold Spring Harbor. For more information, call 631-367-3418.