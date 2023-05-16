Town of Brookhaven offers pickleball, karate, theater, art and more this summer

Summer is right around the corner and the Town of Brookhaven has a variety of fun and educational programs for young and old alike.

Pickleball

Centereach Athletic Complex

286 Hawkins Road, Centereach, NY 11720

Call: 631-451-6131 for more information.

Advanced Beginner

Review basic rules & regulations. Demonstrate basic shots and strokes, for example forehand, backhand, serve, return, volleys, etc. Sustain short rallies and play games with proper scoring. Rain dates – June 21st & June 28th.

Dates : Wednesdays, May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 14

Time : 8:00AM – 9:00AM

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Summer Fun Camp (Ages 6-11)

Looking for a fun filled Summer for your child? We still have some openings in our Summer Fun Camp Locations in Holtsville and Mastic.

Locations :

– Holtsville Day Camp

Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville, NY 11742

– Mastic Day Camp

William Floyd High School, 240 Mastic Beach Road, Mastic Beach NY 11951

Dates: Monday, July 3 – Friday, August 18

Time : 8:00AM-4:00PM

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline to register or call 631-451-6113 for more information or help registering online.

Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center

Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786

Call: 631-451-5306 for more information or help registering online.

Martial Arts (Ages 8-12yrs.)

This Class teaches techniques based on Chinese martial arts. Participants will work individually and take part in fast and dynamic moments that will increase agility, flexibility and stamina.

Dates: Mondays, June 5, 12, 26 July 3, 10, 17

Time: 4:30PM – 5:30PM

Fee: $45.00 per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Country Line Dancing

These classes welcome beginner and intermediate dancers. Classes will teach students popular line dances being done across the country while having fun and getting exercise as well.

Dates: Mondays, June 5, 12, 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Time: 6:30PM – 8:00PM

Fee: $55.00 per 8-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Paint Your Pet

Join us for this exciting new program and have fun creating an 11″ x 14″ hand painted portrait of your furry friend. Must pre-register by Thursday, May 25. Upon registration you will receive an email address to supply the photo of your pet you would like to paint. Pet photo must be a clear, close-up picture of your pet.

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Fee: $45.00 per person

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Skoblicki Scientists (entering grades K – grade 5)

In this interactive science program explore an exciting new topic each week in our summer series. Register for one or all. This class is open to school age students entering grade K through grade 5.

Dates: Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19, 26, August 2

Time: 1:45PM – 2:30PM

Fee: $10.00 per class

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Broadway Kids (Ages 9-13yrs.)

Join us in this introduction to singing class and explore the exciting world of Broadway. Students will start each session with a 10-minute vocal warmup to wake up and strengthen their voices. Together they will sing some of the most well known songs from shows, old and new. Participants will have the opportunity to sing a chosen solo for the group.

Dates: Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19, 26 August 2, 9, 16, 23

Time: 4:00PM – 5:00PM

Fee: $50.00 per 8-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Belly Dancing (Ages 18+)

Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers.

Dates: Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10

Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM

Fee: $35.00 per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Jump Bunch Jr. (Ages 3-5yrs.)

Learn a new sport each week including soccer, football, lacrosse & volleyball. No equipment necessary, just bring water.

Dates: Fridays, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11

Time: 4:00PM – 5:00PM

Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Jump Bunch Kids (Ages 6-9yrs.)

Learn a new sport each week including soccer, football, lacrosse & volleyball. No equipment necessary, just bring water.

Dates: Fridays, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11

Time: 5:15PM – 6:15PM

Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Bocce League (Ages 18+)

Meet and play with different people each week. 2 games per week. Individual sign up.

Dates: Thursdays, July 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24

Time: 10:00AM – 12:00PM

Fee: $30.00 per player per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

New Village Recreation Center

20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720

Call 631-451-5307 for more information or help registering online.

Kids Karate (Ages 6-12)

Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect.

Dates: Tuesdays, June 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15

Time: 6:00PM – 7:00PM

Fee: $50.00 per 8-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Zumba (Ages 16+)

This high-energy cardio aerobics class combines Latin and international beats with salsa, merengue, cha-cha, samba, hip-hop and belly dancing.

Dates: Mondays, June 12, 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, August 7

Time: 10:30AM – 11:30AM

Fee: $50.00 per 8-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Dates: Fridays, June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28

Time: 5:30PM – 6:30PM

Fee: $50.00 per 8-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center

39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715

Call 631-451-6163 for more information or help registering online.

Country Line Dancing

These classes welcome beginner and intermediate dancers. Classes will teach students popular line dances being done across the country while having fun and getting exercise as well.

Dates: Mondays, July 17, 24, 31, Aug 7, 14, 21

Time: 2:30PM – 4:00PM

Fee: $45.00 per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Motherhood Moves

This full-body workout is a combination of safe core movements, cardio, gentle stretching, breathing, labor prep and recovery. Postpartum, this class is geared for the just cleared six-week mama who is looking for a slower class to get her body readjusted to exercise. Please bring along a yoga mat and water.

Dates: Thursdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6

Time: 7:15PM – 8:00PM

Fee: $40.00 per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline

Belly Dancing (Ages 18+)

Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers.

Dates: Mondays, June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM

Fee: $35.00 per 6-week session

Visit : www.BrookhavenNY.gov/ RecOnline



Senior Fitness

The fitness class includes warm-up, low-impact, simple aerobic cardio moves, balance, strength training, resistance training and stretching exercises that can be done in a seated or standing position. There is no floor work in this class. Modifications are given throughout the class and is open to all levels. All participants need to wear comfortable clothes, sneakers and bring water. Please bring light weights if you have them.

Dates: Fridays, July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1

Time: 10:45AM – 11:30AM

Fee: $2.00 per class (payable to instructor at the beginning of each class)

Free for those with Renew Active, One Pass, Silver & Fit, and Active and Fit Insurance.

Call 631-451-6163 to register.

Pilates

This class requires participants to be on a mat on the floor. You must be able to get up and down from the floor position to standing without the use of a chair. This class is a strengthening and lengthening form of exercise that focuses on the core muscles while training your back, hips, glutes, arms and legs. Pilates tones, increases flexibility and aids in better posture. Participants should wear workout clothes and sneakers. Sneakers are optional while exercising. Please bring your own mat and water.

Dates: Fridays, July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1

Time: 11:45AM – 12:30PM

Fee: $2.00 per class (payable to instructor at the beginning of each class)

Free for those with Renew Active, One Pass, Silver & Fit, and Active and Fit Insurance.

Call 631-451-6163 to register.

Corey Beach

1 Corey Ave., Blue Point, NY 11715

Call 631-451-6163 for more information or help registering online.