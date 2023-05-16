Port Jeff boys lax falls in season finale against Hauppauge

Port Jeff sophomore Ryan Filippi pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Ryan Whiffen looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Jonah Pflaster rolls to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff’s Patrick Johnson pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Ryan Filippi looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore long stickman clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff’s Patrick Johnson fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Ryan Whiffen pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon

Port Jeff had its hands full when the 11-2 Hauppauge boys lacrosse team came knocking. In the Royals’ final game of the season, they fell to the Eagles 11-6 Saturday morning, May 13.

Freshman Rowan Casey notched three goals. Ryan Filippi and Patrick Johnson scored, and senior Jonah Pflaster also stretched the net in the Div. II matchup. Freshman goalie Owen Whiffen had a busy day in net with 17 saves.

The Royals conclude their 2023 campaign with wins against Bellport, North Babylon and Deer Park.

— Photos by Bill Landon

