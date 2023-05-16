SWR lacrosse program hosts 15th annual Lax Out benefit game 

1 of 34

An annual community philanthropic initiative recently returned for its latest installment.

Shoreham-Wading River High School hosted the 15th annual Lax Out Cancer fundraising event on Saturday, May 13. This community staple was organized by the lacrosse program in conjunction with the Wildcat Athletic Club and local businesses. The funds raised will help boost awareness while supporting four local families currently battling cancer.

The East Islip boys lacrosse team came to support the event, giving up a home game to help bolster the cause. The Ward Melville girls lacrosse team was also on hand, participating alongside SWR’s junior varsity teams and the Suffolk Police Athletic League.

There were games for the spectators, music and entertainment, silent auctions and apparel sales. The grills at the concession stand never cooled off.

Shoreham’s own Carter Rubin — season 19 winner of “The Voice” — sang a moving rendition of the National Anthem just before the varsity teams took the field.

The Wildcats took command early, holding off a late game surge and winning the game 14-5.

Contributions can be sent to Lax Out Cancer – SWRWAC at www.swrwac.org/?page_id=2478.

— Photos by Bill Landon