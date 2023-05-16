Larry Fuller & his trio return to the Jazz Loft on May 20

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is excited to announce that acclaimed Jazz pianist Larry Fuller and his trio will be returning on Saturday, May 20 for one performance at 7 p.m.

Fuller is a Yamaha-endorsed jazz pianist, band leader, composer, and clinician who is known to “swing like a beast!” He will be joined by Lorin Cohen on bass and Jason Tiemann on drums.

Before Fuller started the Larry Fuller Trio, he held the positions of musical director and pianist for vocalist Ernestine Anderson, pianist for Jeff Hamilton’s Trio, pianist in Ray Brown’s Trio, and has also toured and recorded with the John Pizzarelli Quartet.

Fuller is known for his emotive, swinging style, technique, and program versatility.

For tickets visit www.thejazzloft.org. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for students. The Jazz Loft is located just 90 minutes from New York City and is the only music venue on Long Island that features exclusively Jazz music. For more information about The Jazz Loft, visit thejazzloft.org.