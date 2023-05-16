Hundreds head to Smith Haven Mall for sun-safe summer event with Stony Brook Medicine

1 of 7

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. with 1 in 5 people being diagnosed with it in their lifetime. May is designated as National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month and with summer right around the corner, it’s important to know how to keep your family sun-safe during outdoor activities. This past Saturday, May 13, families across Long Island attended Block the Sun, Not the Fun hosted by Stony Brook Cancer Center at Smith Haven Mall.

The interactive, fun, and educational event featured family fun opportunities presented by Healthcare and Community Partners and Stony Brook’s Wolfie mascot aimed at promoting sun safety and teaching the community about preventing skin cancer. Before the mall event, Stony Brook Cancer Center and Stony Brook Dermatology Associates hosted free skin cancer screenings for nearly hundred individuals and Dr. Tara Huston, Director of the Melanoma Disease Management Team at Stony Brook Medicine, led an educational program for patients about melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.