Police seek man who took photos of children without permission in Smithtown
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly endangered the welfare of a child at a fitness facility in Smithtown in April.
A man allegedly entered Gold Medal Gymnastics Center, located at 253 West Main St., on April 29, between 12:40 p.m. and 1 p.m., and took photos of staff and children without permission or consent. The man fled in a four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with unknown registration.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County CrimeStoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile appwhich can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.