Town of Brookhaven holds Thanksgiving Food Drive through Nov. 15

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the Youth Bureau INTERFACE Program’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive will run from October 15 to November 15. INTERFACE is a partnership between individuals, generous corporate neighbors and the Town of Brookhaven united in a shared effort to provide assistance to Brookhaven’s less fortunate residents all year round.

Supervisor Romaine said, “Every year, our Thanksgiving Food Drive provides healthy holiday meals to families in need throughout Brookhaven Town. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Youth Bureau staff, and volunteers have risen to the challenge by collecting donations are committed to make the holidays.”

“Many families struggle to make ends meet and our Thanksgiving Food Drive eases the stress of how they will pay for Thanksgiving,” said Councilman Michael Loguercio, Town Board Liaison to the Youth Bureau. “Thank you to the Youth Bureau and all the local businesses and residents who contribute to this drive each year.”

Last year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive provided hearty Thanksgiving meals for 956 families in need, feeding a total of 4,342 people. Without the generous contributions received during this drive, this would not have been possible.

Drop off locations for this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive include:

Suggested food items for donations include all non-perishables, including, but not limited to canned cranberry sauce, stuffing, canned vegetables, canned sweet or white potatoes, instant mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, soup, jar or canned sauce, pasta, canned pasta, macaroni & cheese, cake mix, icing, pudding, jello, cookie mix, cereal, and juice. Due to refrigeration requirements, the Town cannot accept frozen turkeys. However, residents can donate $10 gift cards from local supermarkets, enabling families to purchase turkeys. For more information about the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau INTERFACE Program’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, call 631-451-8011.