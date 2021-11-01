St. James teen missing

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a St. James teen who was reported missing.

Yanira Argueta was last seen on Oct. 19 at work at O Sole Mio, located at 2194 Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook. Relatives of Argueta reported her missing on Oct. 21.

Argueta, 17, is Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black sneakers. Argueta speaks fluent Spanish and understands limited English.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Argueta’s location to call 911 or the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.