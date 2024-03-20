At the March 14 Brookhaven Town Board meeting, Councilwoman Jane Bonner honored the Rocky Point High School Varsity Cheerleading Team that placed first in Small Division II at the Universal Cheer Association National High School Cheerleading Championships. The championships were held from February 9-12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

For more than 40 years, the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship has been the culmination of the season for cheerleaders across the nation. It’s the most prestigious high school national championship in the country and the perfect opportunity for cheerleading teams to get together and celebrate each other.

Councilwoman Bonner said, “I am very proud to honor the Rocky Point High School Varsity Cheerleading Team. These outstanding young women worked very hard to be winners. Their coaches and parents should also be recognized for their support of the program year in and year out.”

Pictured with the award-winning cheerleaders are (back row, left to right) Town Clerk Kevin LaValle;

Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Councilman Neil Manzella; Councilman Neil Foley; Supervisor Daniel J. Panico;

Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Councilwoman Karen Dunne Kesnig; Councilman Michael Loguercio,

and Jonathon Rufa, Rocky Point High School Director of Health, Physical Education, Athletics and Intramurals.