SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse comeback bid falls short against No.16 North Carolina

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team fell to No. 16 North Carolina, 12-8, on March 16 at LaValle Stadium. Dylan Pallonetti spearheaded the Seawolf attack with a team-high three goals.

Stony Brook jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after Jack Dougherty and Pallonetti both found the back of the net. The Tar heels answered back, notching back-to-back goals just 13 seconds apart to even the score at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter. The teams then traded a goal each to conclude the opening period tied at 3-3.

After both teams scored a goal in the opening five minutes of the second quarter to even things at 4-4, the Tar Heels broke the tie with a pair of goals to head into the locker room with a 6-4 lead.

North Carolina exploded for four straight goals to open the third quarter. Stony Brook got on the board in the final seconds with a goal from Pallonetti that narrowed the deficit to five goals heading into the final frame.

A late push from the Seawolves brought the game within four, but the Tar Heel defense held strong to secure the victory at LaValle Stadium.

“Proud of the effort; I thought we had a great week of practice and played hard today, which is what we asked them to do,” head coach Anthony Gilardi said. “I think it’s some of the same things for us; we have to play smart lacrosse. Conference play is here.”

Up next, the team stays at home for a CAA matchup, facing off against Monmouth on Saturday, March 23, at noon from LaValle Stadium. The meeting will stream live on FloLive.