Shelter Pet of the Week: Cannoli

This week’s featured shelter pet is Cannoli, a black and white domestic short hair up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Have you ever wished for a cat that needs you as much as you need them?

Estimated to be around 9 years old, this sweet and affectionate cat has had her heart broken twice! Both were not her fault. Her first pet parent went into assisted living, and surrendered her to the shelter. The second pet parent passed away suddenly.

Cannoli needs her next home to be her final home. Nothing but the best will be accepted for this lovely girl! She has no medical issues, likes children and calm dogs and most likely other cats.

If you are interested in meeting Cannoli, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.