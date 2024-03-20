SBU Sports: Softball overpowers Cougars, complete sweep of Charleston

The Stony Brook University softball team completed a weekend sweep of Charleston, topping the Cougars 10-8 on March 17.

Emily Reinstein racked up four of the Seawolves’ season-high 16 hits, while Catherine Anne Kupinski and Julianna Sanzone drove in a pair of runs apiece. In addition to her four hits, Reinstein had two doubles and an RBI to lead the Seawolves. Kupinski put together a noteworthy effort as well, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Sanzone also chipped in for Stony Brook, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding a double and two RBI.

Ashton Melaas earned the victory out of the bullpen for Stony Brook. The right-hander went 5.2 innings, giving up two runs, both of them earned, on nine hits, allowing one walk and striking out three.

The Seawolves got on the board immediately, starting their scoring in the top of the first inning. Stony Brook scored three runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Sanzone.

The Seawolves lost the lead they built in the first, but got back on the board in the second, tying the game at four. Alicia Orosco tied things up by beating out an infield single, scoring Reinstein from second base.

Charleston broke that tie and again took a lead moving into the third, but Stony Brook re-took the lead, 7-6, after three innings. Naiah Ackerman, Reinstein and Corrine Badger all plated a run in the frame.

Stony Brook held the Cougars without a run then added an insurance run in the fourth. Kyra McFarland crossed home plate on a fielding error with two outs, pushing Stony Brook’s advantage to 8-6.

After Charleston got within one run again, Kupinski blasted a two-run homer to make it a three-run lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.

Charleston put one run on the scoreboard before the game was over, but the Seawolves held on for the 10-8 win.

“We really had to earn this win today and I’m proud of our team for fighting for it. It was a team effort, with RBIs from six different players, and multiple players coming up with huge defensive plays,” head coach Megan T. Bryant said. “Ashton was excellent in relief and finished the game strong. The series sweep helps us immensely. Most importantly, we are improving as a team and figuring out what it takes to be successful.”