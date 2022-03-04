Times … dates: Issue of March 3, 2022

Ongoing

TVHS expands hours

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will be open for the spring season on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for exhibit tours of SPIES! and Chicken Hill and gift shop from March 6 to May 7. For more information, call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

Thursday 3

Suffrage exhibit opens

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson celebrates Women’s History Month with an exhibit on the second floor titled Celebrating Women’s Suffrage and the Timeless Connection of Nan Guzzetta. The exhibit opens today and runs through March 31 daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The community is invited to a reception on March 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 802-2160.See story on page B13.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present an evening lecture titled Necessary Ingredients: Astronomy and Life’s Origins at the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium at 7 p.m. Dr. Tom Rice will explore one of astronomy’s most pressing issues—how the ingredients necessary for life, nitrogen and carbon, become part of terrestrial worlds like the Earth during planet formation. A stargazing event will follow the lecture, weather permitting. Tickets are $15, $5 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m. The 17-member band led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel performs jazz standards and original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free at www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday 4

First Friday at the Heckscher

The Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Fridays series tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors can enjoy exhibitions on view with a performance by the Flutissimo! flute quartet in the galleries at 7 p.m. Free tickets available at the door. Call 380-3230 for more info.

Celebrating Lunar New Year

Stony Brook University’s Charles B. Wang Center’s Theatre, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a Celebrating Lunar New Year: The Year of the Tiger event from 6 to 7 p.m. Enjoy Chinese lion, fan, and ribbon dances and Peking opera with full costumes and authentic music that will engage you in fun and educational ways. Presented by the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Admission is $20 adults, $15 students, seniors and children ages 6 to 12, free for children under 6. For more info, call 632-4400.

Wintertide Concert Series

Pete Mancini and Mick Hargreaves (Americana country-folk songwriters) kick off the Wintertide Concert Series at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $5 tickets at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

Saturday 5

Saltwater Fishing Expo – just added!

Ward Melville High School Fishing Club, 380 Old Town Road, EAST SETAUKET will host the 9th annual Saltwater Fishing Expo starting at 8:30 a.m. featuring fly casting demonstrations, over 200 vendors, raffles, food trucks and much more! Free admission. There will be a free shuttle bus starting at 10 a.m. and running till 3 p.m. from the Full Gospel Christian Center on Old Town Road (east side of the road off of 347 and Old Town) to the main entrance. We know when our lot gets full that parking is difficult but we would like to remind you that you can park at then elementary school on Norwood Ave (which is in walking distance) and would ask you not to park in the funeral home or Jewish center parking lots. For more information, visit www.wardmelvillefishingclub.com/2022expo/.

Polar Plunge

Ready to take the plunge? The Smithtown Children’s Foundation will hold a Polar Plunge at the Smithtown Yacht Club, 552 Long Beach Road, St. James at 10 a.m. Registration is at 9 a.m. Single dip is $30, double dip $50 for 2, group of 5 or more $25 per person, virtual plunge $20 per person. Enjoy raffles, coffee, hot chocolate, bagels and donuts. To sign up, visit www.smithtownchildrensfoundation.com.

TVHS Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to attend the ground breaking ceremony for the Dominick-Crawford Barn Education Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 751-3730 or email [email protected] to RSVP.

Caleb Smith hike

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for The Trail Less Traveled, a winter hike on the Red Trail from 10 a.m. to noon. This will be a moderately paced hike that includes some hills, so wear good walking shoes, dress warm, and bring water. $4 per person. Reservations are required by calling 265-1054.

Maple Sugaring Day

Join Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket for their annual Maple Sugaring Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy all things maple during this self-guided tour. Receive a map of the farm showing where the maple stations are located and a bit of information about each one. You can visit each station more than once, skip over another and come back! During the day the farm will be offering up some yummy warm pancakes with syrup for purchase. The farm store will be open to purchase maple products as well! No reservations are required. Pricing is $12 for adults and $10 for children/seniors. Questions? Call 689-8172.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It’s back! Grand Marshals Charlie Gardner and his daughter Commander Diane Gardner will lead the annual Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade when it kicks off at noon in front of the Celtic Crossing Tavern at 83 Pulaski Road. The line of march will be east to Main Street, north to Church Street and end in front of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church on the corner of Old Dock Road. Over 15 bands will be featured along with civic organizations and local businesses. For more information, call 269-7678.

All Souls Concert

The Saturdays at Six concert series continues at All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook with a performance by Taylor and Alison Ackley from the Deep Roots Ensemble performing the rich sound of their two-part harmony, bringing old and new songs to life. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Free. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Sunday 6

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Caumsett Hike

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington will host a Winter Water Walk from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Enjoy a moderately paced 4-mile walk to and from the beach and ponds to observe winter waterfowl. Bring binoculars. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 423-1770.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Sunken Meadow Bird Walk

Bundle up and join us for some winter birding at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discover the birds that make Sunken Meadow their home for the winter on this brisk stroll along the beach, marsh, and creek. $4 per person. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. For more info, call 581-1072.

An evening of comedy and music

Celebrate St. James presents The Gemini Affair at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd. St., St. James from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Comedian, ventriloquist and magician Gemini Lombardi will present a show titled Illusions, Puppets & Laughs. For adults only. Donation of $25 adults, $20 seniors. To order, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Ridotto piano concert

Ridotto, concerts with a touch of theatre, returns to the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington at 4 p.m. with a piano recital by Zhu Wang (rescheduled from Jan. 30). The program will include music by Mozart, Schumann, Zhang Zhou, Nina Shekar, and Franz Liszt. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 members and $12 students. For reservations, call 385-0373 or visit www.ridotto.org.

North Shore Pro Musica concert – Just added!

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook and North Shore Pro Musica present an evening of live chamber music performances in the Gillespie Room of the Carriage Museum at 5 p.m. A $20 donation is suggested. Visit https://longislandmuseum.org/lea…/adult-programs/concerts/ for more information. *Please note, all attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of such, to attend this live program. Capacity limits will be in place for this performance. CDC-prescribed cleaning and safety protocols remain in effect; all visitors over the age of 2 must wear face masks while indoors.

Monday 7

SHS Spring lecture series

Kicking off its Spring Lecture Series, the Smithtown Historical Society welcomes award-winning photographer and author John Lazzaro at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7 p.m. Combining rare, archival images as well as his own photography, Lazzaro will discuss his work and the approach to his creative process behind his 2019 book, The Walls Still Talk: A Photographic Journey through Kings Park Psychiatric Center. Light refreshments will be served. Free but registration is required by calling 265-6768 or by visiting www.smithtownhistorical.org.

Lucille Ball tribute

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport presents Lucille Ball: Queen of Comedy at 2 p.m. Lecturer Marc Courtade will celebrate the life and career of Lucille Ball, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, including the first woman to run a major studio. She entertained us and remains one of the finest comediennes ever known. To register, call 261-6930.

Tuesday 8

SBU Family Orchestra Concert

Stony Brook University Orchestra will present its annual Family Orchestra Concert at the Staller Center for the Arts’ Main Stage, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, this year’s theme – Music and Folk Music from Around the World – will include music displaying a variety of music styles that feature full orchestral sounds of the strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Featured soloist is violinist Theresa Jiao who is the Young Orchestra Artist for 2021-2022 with the University Orchestra. Free admission. For further information, call 632-2787.

Wednesday 9

Audubon lecture

The Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society will host a virtual lecture, Birding with the Fish Guy, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Take a look at the sea’s feathered friends with Chris Paparo in this multimedia presentation. Find out what Long Island birds can be observed close to the shore. Learn details about wading birds, waterfowl, and raptors, as well as where one can go to observe each of them. Free. To register, visit www.hobaudubon.org.

Thursday 10

Virtual Lunch & Learn

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a virtual Lunch & Learn at noon. Enjoy your own lunch from the comfort of your home as presenter Sabrina Thomas discusses her book, Scars of War: The Politics of Paternity and Responsibility for the Amerasians of Vietnam. Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Free. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Film

‘Youth v. Gov’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its spring season with a screening of Youth v. Gov, the story of 21 young people, ages 13 to 19, from all over the nation and all walks of life who collectively sue the United States government for violating their constitutional rights by threatening their futures with the effects of climate change, on March 7 at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 7 p.m. Followed by a Q&A with director Christi Cooper via live Zoom. Tickets are $10 per person at the door or at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

‘Bagpipes Calling!’

Join the Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport for a screening of the documentary Bagpipes Calling! on March 8 at 7 p.m. The film celebrates the Celtic spirit as it lives on through the members of a lively bagpipe band from Long Island. Weaving together music, history, and culture, the film captures a behind-the-scenes experience of life in the band during its most festive season. Followed by a Q&A with director Andrea Wozny. To register, call 261-6930.

Theater

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Star Playhouse at the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents The Diary of Anne Frank on March 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and March 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. In this transcendently powerful adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Featuring Steve Ayle, Antoine Jones, Tamralynn Dorsa, Brittany Lacey, Steven Uihlein, Steve Wangner, Bradlee Bing, Sari Feldman, Eric J. Hughes, and Evan Teich. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B12.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.