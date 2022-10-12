Times … and dates: October 13 to October 20, 2022

Ongoing

Dark Night Halloween World

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville hosts the 2nd annual Dark Night Halloween World, an outdoor extravaganza combining moderate scares with comedy that at the same time celebrates the nostalgia of vintage haunted trails through a post-modern twist on inspired characters from pop culture and horror movies of the 1990s, on multiple days through Oct. 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, $35 VIP front of the line.Visit www.DarkNightLI.com to order..

Thursday October 13

Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society hosts its last Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl of the year beginning at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Main Street, Huntington at 6 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, this walking tour will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments, (with a great history or in a historic building) to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. $25 per person, $20 members (drinks not included). To register, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Author Talk

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will present Stories Light and Dark: An Evening of Jewish Noir from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Join author Kenneth Wishnia and other contributors for a spirited discussion of the diverse themes in the Jewish Noir II anthology. Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event, plus a bonus story collection offered free with each purchase. To register, please call 941-4080.

Halloween Costume Party

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for its first Night at the Museum Halloween Costume Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring music from DJ Stephen Lombardo, Halloween trivia, raffles and costume prizes, tarot card readings and more. PLUS, a special appearance by Northport artist Nicolas Bruno, who will discuss his Somnia Tarot project, featured this October in the museum’s Pop-Up Exhibit space. For ages 21 and older. $13 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host a presentation titled “Becoming Wild” at 7 p.m. Ecologist and author Carl Safina will speak on the dynamics of animal intelligence and the cultural lives of animals based on his years of field research and from his acclaimed 2020 book Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace. Tickets are $10 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday October 14

Harbor Haunts walking tour

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its Harbor Haunts walking tours tonight at 6 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Explore Cold Spring Harbor’s ghostly side with fascinating tales of mishaps and historic hauntings on Main Street. Other dates include Oct. 21, 22, 23, 28 and 29. Recommended for adults and ages 8+. Held rain or shine. Fee is ​$12 adults, $8 children. To order, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. Call 367-3418 for more info.

Deepwells Haunted Mansion

Just in time for Halloween, the Deepwells Farm Historical Society transforms the historic Deepwells Mansion, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James into Deepwells Sanitarium, Home for the Criminally Insane tonight, Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring 16 rooms of horror, wooded trail of terror, food vendors, photo-ops and more. Advance tickets are $20 per person at www.deepwellshauntedmansion.com, $30 at the door. Call 862-2808.

Smithtown Contradance – just added!

The Long Island Traditional Music Association (LITMA) invites the community to a Contradance at the Frank Brush Barn on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 East Main St., Smithtown at 7:30 p.m. with basic instruction at 7:15 p.m. Featuring Chart Guthrie calling with music by Dance All Night. $15 general admission, $10 members, students half price, children under 16 FREE with paid adult. Visit www.litma.org.

An evening of opera

After a two year hiatus, Opera Night Long Island will resume its monthly program tonight at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main Street, Northport with an Open Mic Night at 7:30 p.m.. Ten artists will perform arias from popular operas, including Il Trovatore, Lakme, and Marriage of Figaro. The program will also include performances of art songs and numbers from musical theater. Admission is a $10 donation at the door. Visit www.operanight.org.

Macy Kate heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes singer Macy Kate to Recital Hall at 8 p.m. Macy Kate’s soulful, sweet, and smoky voice launched her to fame at 16, when she appeared on ABC’s Rising Star. Her sultry sound packs so much power that Flo Rida signed her to IMG Records and brought her on his worldwide G.D.F.R. tour. A true, bonafide star in the making, Kate’s powerhouse voice coupled with her confessional, self-effacing lyrics make for the perfect combination of down-to-earth and out-of-this-stratosphere. Tickets range from $50 to $58. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Saturday October 15

Harbor Haunts walking tour

See Oct. 14 listing.

Deepwells Haunted Mansion

See Oct. 14 listing.

Octoberfest

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point invites the community to its annual Octoberfest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring a craft fair, delicious food and desserts, bake sale & special activities for children. Call 744-9355 for more information.

Outdoor Country Auction

Going once, going twice, sold! The Historical Society of Greater Port Jefferson will hold its 34th annual outdoor Country Auction on the grounds of the Mather House Museum, 115 Prospect St., Port Jefferson at 9:30 a.m. with a preview at 9 a.m. Items this year include assorted shelf & wall clocks, Moroccan Carpet w/tassels, Aubusson rug, gold & diamond jewelry, framed botanicals, chandeliers & sconces, antique garden tools, signs, farm items, mirrors, 1850s side chairs, quilts and many more unique items. Free parking at school parking lot on High Street. Lunch available for purchase. Rain or shine. Call 473-2665 or visit www.portjeffhistorical.org.

Miller Place Country Fair

The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society will host its annual Country Fair on the grounds of the William Miller House, 75 North Country Road Miller Place today and Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The two day event will feature basket weaving, open hearth cooking, pottery making, wampum bead making, Colonial and Victorian games, a Reolutionary War encampment and much more. $5 donation includes a tour of the historic William Miller House (c. 1720). Call 476-5742 or visit www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour at 4 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturdays at Six concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with a performance by Lost in Staller, a group of Stony Brook University graduate student musicians who “strive to bring back the dance aspect of jazz and to make sure that groove never stops,” at 6 p.m. The band includes bass, keyboard, guitar, drums, trombone, and saxophone. Lost in Staller will be playing a mix of funk music and jazz standards and pop tunes in their own style, and will include music from Vulfpeck, Stevie Wonder, Duke Ellington, and Cole Porter. Free. Call 655-7798.

A Psychic Evening

Ronkonkoma Fire Department, 177 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma presents An Evening with Psychic Medium Jeffrey Wands fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Come for an intimate evening of up close and personal gallery style readings. $40 per person. Tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

The Godfathers of Comedy

In partnership with Governer’s Comedy Club, the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents an evening of stand-up comedy at 8 p.m. Featuring headliner Joey Kola, Eric Tartaglione, Debbie D Amore and Mario Bosco. Tickets are $45 and includes an open bar of beer and wine. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday October 16

Miller Place Country Fair

See Oct. 15 listing.

Elks Community Yard Sale

Love yard sales? The Port Jefferson Elks Lodge, 41 Horseblock Road, Centereach hosts a Community Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come shop for treasures all in one spot! Call 928-2138.

Huntington Apple Festival

The annual Apple Festival is back on the grounds of the Dr. Daniel Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from noon to 4 p.m., courtesy of the Huntington Historical Society. Enjoy traditional games, a magic show, pumpkin painting, seasonal crafts, live music, fall foods, house tours and historical demonstrations by costumed interpreters. The Museum Shop will also be open. Free admission. Call 427-7045.

Fall Muster at the Arsenal

The Huntington Militia will present a Fall Muster at the Huntington Arsenal, 425 Park Avenue, Huntington during the Huntington Apple Festival from noon to 4 p.m. See history come to life as the militia recreates a typical 1775 militia muster at the Arsenal and Village Green. See musket and cannon firings, 18th century crafts, trades, music and cooking. Free. Call 223-8017.

Northport Walking Tour

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts a walking tour titled Parading Through Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Tour guide Dan Sheehan makes the past come alive during this lively and informative tour of Northport’s historic Main Street business district. $7 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Monday October 17

TVHS lecture

The Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket and via Zoom at 7 p.m. with Mafia Spies: The Inside Story of the CIA, Gangster, JFK and Castro. Author Thomas Maier will discuss his latest book which shows how the CIA recruited two gangsters to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro during the Cold War. Moderated by TVHS Director Mari Irizarry. Suggested donation. To register, visit www.tvhs.org or call 751-3730.

Tuesday October 18

SHS Fall lecture

The Smithtown Historical Society concludes its Fall lecture series with “Death By Fire and Ice: The Steamboat Lexington Calamity,” with author Brian O’Connor at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7 p.m. O’Connor will discuss his new book, which tells the story of the steamboat Lexington that caught fire and sank on Long Island Sound in January 1840, with approximately 147 people on board. The tragedy remains the worst maritime disaster in the history of the Sound. Light refreshments will be served. Free but registration required at www.eventbrite.com. For more info, call 265-6768.

Emerson String Quartet concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the world-renowned Emerson String Quartet in concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. Program will include Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 1 in E-flat major, Op. 12; Alban Berg’s String Quartet Op.3; and Dvorak’s No. 14 in A b major, Op. 105. Tickets range from $52 to $60. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Wednesday October 19

Dwight Gooden heads to CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for an intimate evening with legendary Cy Young Award-winning Mets and Yankees pitcher Dwight Gooden, featuring a conversation with the beloved baseball star that will include questions from the audience. This will be followed by a Meet & Greet, Autograph Session, and a Photo Op. Every attendee will receive an 8×10 color Mets or Yankees photo, and can bring one additional item to be autographed. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to meet a true New York sports legend, and a man who has overcome adversity to demonstrate the power of redemption. Tickets are $60 at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Thursday October 20

Outreach bus heads to Setauket

The Catholic Health Community Outreach Bus will be at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library parking lot, 120 Main St., Setauket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose screenings along with patient education and referrals as needed. Free flu vaccinations will be offered by a registered nurse. The last screening will begin at 1:45 p.m. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. Bo registration necessary. Call 941-4080.

Theater

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Mystic Pizza’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Film

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 15 at 9:30 p.m. shadowcast with the ZEN Room. Sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. Prop bags will be available the night of the show! Tickets are $20, $15 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Nosferatu’

In honor of the spookiest season, the Cinema Arts Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening of Nosferatu, one of the most important horror films of the silent era and one of the first vampire movies, on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature a live score by The Invincible Czars and costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook seeks craft vendors for its Holiday Night Market on Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For further information, call 631-588-5024.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks vendors selling antique, vintage and/or retro items for its Antiques & More event on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $50 donation to the museum for a 10 x 10 foot space. Call 631-367-3418

