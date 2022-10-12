SBU Sports: Volleyball earns third straight victory, first CAA weekend sweep

The Stony Brook University volleyball team extended its winning streak to three matches on Oct. 9 after defeating Hampton University in straight sets. This is the first ever weekend sweep for the Seawolves in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), as the squad notched a four-set victory Oct. 8 against the Lady Pirates.

The Seawolves were charged by the junior duo of Abby Campbell and Lauren Schmitz capturing a team high of 13 kills and 11 kills in the victory. For the weekend, the tandem led the squad in kills with Campbell capturing 27 and Schmitz having 24 in the conference sweep.

The squad had their hands full in the first set with the Lady Pirates that saw a tied score at seven different points in the set. But, the Seawolves did not fault or waver a lead the entire set and went on a 5-1 run at 20-19 to ultimately take the set, 25-20. Junior Leoni Kunz and Schmitz mashed two kills each in the final stretch to finish off Hamptons early momentum early in the match.

Following a powerful second set victory by Stony Brook, the Lady Pirates did not render, fighting to keep the match alive, as they went on a 9-0 run in the middle of the third set to take a 18-14 lead. However, the Seawolves stormed back later in the set, again going on a late run, scoring the final four points to take the final set, 26-24.

Defensively, junior Julia Patsos led the squad with her persistent and tenacious back-row play, as the libero collected a team-best 13 digs today and 24 overall for the weekend. The Long Island native has had 10 or more digs in 12 of 17 starts this season and now has 202 for the season.

“I am very proud of our group for locking two wins in this weekend which is huge for our goals for the season. I thought we played really well offensively and made some adjustments defensively from yesterday that made a big impact,” said head coach Kristin Belzung.