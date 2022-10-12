‘Inspired by Long Island’ art exhibit opens at Mills Pond Gallery

1 of 5

By Heidi Sutton

Abraham Lincoln once said “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives.” From Oct. 15 to Nov. 19, a new juried exhibit at the Smithtown Township Arts Council’s Mills Pond Gallery does just that by shining a spotlight on the beautiful place we call home.

With Long Island as their muse and art as their medium, artists were invited to submit 2D artwork that reflects why Long Island is such a treasured place. The result is a show titled Inspired by Long Island featuring 60 works created by local artists that showcase the wonderful parks, beaches, lakes, wildlife and landmarks that are a part of our DNA.

From the Montauk and Fire Island lighthouses to Old Westbury Gardens, from West Meadow Beach and Avalon Preserve in Stony Brook and Frank Melville Memorial Park in Setauket, to Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River in all four seasons, the paintings meld together to create a love story to our Island.

“Art has the ability to stretch our boundaries and challenge us intellectually. A work of art can stir up powerful emotions when we look at it,” said Allison Cruz, Curator and Executive Director at the Mills Pond Gallery. “My goal for our Inspired by Long Island exhibit is to nurture our viewers’ attachment to our amazing Island, encourage them to explore new places and become familiar with all the amazing things their home has to offer.”

Works were created using a variety of mediums including acrylic, charcoal, graphite, ink, oil, pastel, oil pastel, pencil, gouache, solarplate etching and watercolor.

Exhibiting artists include Angela Stratton, Anita Simmons, Annette Napolitano, Catherine Rezin, Chris Ann Ambery, Diane Oliva, E. Craig Marcin, Ellen Ferrigno, Eugene Adamowicz, Frederic Mendelsohn, Gerry Hirschstein, Gia Horton, Gisela Skoglund, Jacqueline DuBarry, James Kelson, Jan Guarino, Jeanette Martone, Jeff Potter, John Hunt, John Taylor, Joyce Bressler, Judy Stone, Kathleen Shaff Kelson, Laurie Samara Schlageter, Lori Scarlatos, Lynn Staiano, Madeline Stare, Marsha Abrams, Mary Ann Vetter, Mary Waka, Mike Stanko, Myungja Anna Koh, Nicholas Valentino, Oscar Santiago, Patricia Morrison, Patty Yantz, Paul Edelson, Renee Caine, Rhoda Gordon, Rima Potter, Robert Wallkam, Robert Roehrig, Ron Becker, Ross Barbera, Sean Pollock, Shain Bard, Sheila Breck, Stacey Schuman, Stephen Shannon, Steve Walker, Susan Guihan, Teresa Cromwell, Theodora Zavala and Vivian Gattuso.

The Mills Pond Gallery is located at 660 Route 25A, St. James. Gallery hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. The public is invited to an opening reception of Inspired by Long Island on Saturday Oct. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. to meet the exhibiting artists and view their work. For more information, call 631-862-6575 or visit www.millspondgallery.org.