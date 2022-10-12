Kids Korner: Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2022

PROGRAMS

Halloween Spooktacular

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites all ghoulies, ghosties, and other Halloween creepies for an evening of fun and excitement at its annual Halloween Spooktacular fundraiser on Oct. 14 and 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an eerie animal presentations, a ghostly graveyard, creepy games, scary music, and spooky night trails. Best for ghouls 7 years and up. Rain dates are Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15 per person online at www.sweetbriarnc.org

Bicycle Rodeo

The Town of Brookhaven Highway Department’s Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville will hold a Bicycle Rodeo on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. This event encourages children to learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants of all ages will be evaluated and given feedback on their own bicycle-handling abilities, after proper bicycle safety skills are demonstrated. Bring your own helmet and bicycle. Free. Registration is required by calling 451-5335,

Teddy Bear Clinic

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson hosts a Teddy Bear Clinic with Stony Brook University on Oct. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring in your favorite teddy bear for a check-up. SBU’s Nursing Department will be on hand to help you will check Teddy’s vital signs, give them a vaccine shot, learn to bandage boo-boos, check mental health, and promote body positivity and good nutrition. Free but registration is required by visiting www.longislandexplorium.org. Call 331-3277 for more info.

Spooky Lantern Walk

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown will host a Spooky Lantern Walk on Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a fun evening of walking through the park with only a lantern to light the way during this family program. See Caleb Smith in a whole new way after dark, while your guide tells some spooky stories! Lanterns are provided. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Family Hour Sunday

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington will present a special dual language Family Hour Sunday in both Spanish and English on Oct. 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood and a guest educator. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! Free but registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org. Call 380-3230 for more info.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will offer a Skull Scavenger Hunt during gallery hours, Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 23. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a piece of candy! Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as “Be Our Guest” and “Tale as Old as Time.” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 2022-2023 children’s theater season with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 8 to 22. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Goosebumps’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Goosebumps on Oct. 16 at noon. The beloved series of spooky children’s books comes to life in a hilarious and meta big screen debut. Goosebumps brings all your favorite monsters from the beloved series of spooky children’s books to life on the big screen, and they bring plenty of comedy and adventure along with them. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.