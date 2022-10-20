Times … and dates: Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2022

*See more events on our Halloween calendar on this website.

Ongoing

Fall Art Walk

From Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, over 30 participating businesses along Main Street and East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson will display original artwork by local artists for public viewing in their front windows. The event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Night Herons. Maps are available at participating businesses and at the chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 473-1414.

Thursday October 20

Outreach bus heads to Setauket

The Catholic Health Community Outreach Bus will be at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library parking lot, 120 Main St., Setauket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose screenings along with patient education and referrals as needed. Free flu vaccinations will be offered by a registered nurse. The last screening will begin at 1:45 p.m. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. No registration necessary. Call 941-4080.

Friday October 21

Paranormal Tour of Wardenclyffe

Tesla Science Center, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham presents a guided tour of Wardenclyffe by Long Island Paranormal Investigators (LIPI) from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. or 9 to 10 p.m. LIPI will conduct a guided tour using their electronic equipment, audio recorders, cameras, and other gadgetry. You’ll discover a new perspective of Wardenclyffe as you investigate Tesla’s transmitting tower base, the site of Wardenclyffe’s train spur, and the outdoor grounds surrounding the lab. Tickets are $66 adults, $63 seniors, $60 youths. To order, visit www.teslasciencenter.org.

Jazz Loft Tour

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present an opportunity to take a tour through jazz history, with its What is JAZZ? interactive tour tonight starting at 7 p.m. The tour is comprised of seven stops within the Jazz Loft’s museum and performance space. Each stop in Jazz history is about four minutes, during which patrons will be treated to a brief performance and historical reflection. The entire live music, interactive experience will take about 30 minutes. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, free for ages 5 and under. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Vic DiBitetto heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes stand-up comedian, internet personality, and actor, Vic DiBitetto to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Performing for over four decades, DiBitetto has established himself as “The Donkey of Comedy,” doling out wildly irreverent takes on the world around him. Born in Brooklyn in the 1960s, DiBitetto’s signature stand up makes an evening with him feel like an evening with your favorite cousin. Tickets start at $49. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Saturday October 22

Harvest Fair

St. John’s Episcopal Church of Huntington, 12 Prospect St., Main Street, Huntington invites the community to a Harvest Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring holiday boutiques, silent auction, baked goods, raffle baskets, white elephant, antiques and fabulous finds, casual and professional thrift shop, handcrafted items. Call 427-1752 or visit www.stjohnshuntington.org.

Outdoor Thrift Market

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will hold an outdoor Thrift Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for antiques, household treasures, collectibles, knick knacks and more. Proceeds will benefit the center’s wildlife rehabilitation. Donations welcome. Questions? Call 901-5911.

Coram FD Fall Craft Fair

The Coram Fire Department, 303 Middle Country Road Coram will hold a Fall Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The indoor event will feature vendors selling handmade crafts, jewelry, clothes, baked goods, quilts, assorted gift baskets, Tupperware, makeup, candles t-shirts, designer jackets and much more. Call 732-5733.

Victorian Tea

The Lake Ronkonkoma Historical Society hosts its annual Victorian Tea at the Fitz-Greene Hallock Homestead (1888), 2869 Pond Road, Lake Ronkonkoma with two seatings — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Enjoy a full Victorian Tea lunch, self-guided tour of the house and grounds and door prizes, $30 per person with timed seating. Reservations required by calling 220-6370.

Fall Harvest & Music Festival

Join the Church on the Sound, 335 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook for its annual Fall Harvest and Music Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, pony rides, petting zoo, food trucks, games, raffles, face painting, kids activities, giant slide, pumpkin painting, photo booth, corn hole, live bands from 3 to 7 p.m., raffles and much more. Free. Call 941-4100.

Harvest Fest

The Village of Port Jefferson hosts its annual Harvest Fest from noon to 5 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, costumed dog parade, pumpkin carving, chowder crawl (fee) and much more. Rain date is Oct. 23. Call 473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Artoberfest in East Setauket

Join Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum for an Artoberfest, an afternoon of food, beer, music by Buddy Merriam & Backroads, arts and crafts, and games at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket from noon to 5 p.m. The event is a celebration of the art of Edward Lange (1846-1912), whose works are currently on view at the Long Island Museum through Dec. 18. Rain date is Oct. 23. Tickets are $20/over 21, $10/under 21, free for ages 5 and under. To order tickets, visit www.preservationlongisland.org. Call 692-4664.

Owl Prowl at the Vanderbilt

Biologist and ranger Eric Powers, co-founder of the Center for Environmental Education & Discovery (CEED), will hold three Owl Prowls on the grounds of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport including tonight, Nov. 12, and Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.. After a presentation on the owls of Long Island, Powers will lead a walk on the estate grounds, during which he will attempt to call in nearby owls. Flashlights are not permitted. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the trail is uneven and it will be dark. Tickets are $12. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Han Qin Projection Event

In collaboration with the Three Village Community Trust, Gallery North will stage an outdoor projection event at the Immigrant Factory Worker Houses, located behind the Bruce House at 148 Main Street in Setauket. This projection event starts at 7 pm and features the unique work of multimedia artist Han Qin. The show will highlight the important experiences of all immigrant groups throughout the history of the Three Village community. Free. Call 751-2676.

Comedy Show fundraiser

American Legion James Ely Miller Post 833, 51 Juniper Ave., Smithtown presents a Comedy Show fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. With comedians by Laugh out Loud Productions, the event will also feature a Chinese auction, 50/50, and light refreshments. All proceeds will be used to support the post’s Building Rehabilitation Project. Tickets are $30 per person. Call 724-1804 to order.

Sunday October 23

Fall Car Show

Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James hosts a Custom & Collectible Car Show by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectibles plus vendors, cars for sale, music, pumpkin patch for the kids and more. Rain date is Oct. 30. Admission is $10 adults, free for ages 11 and younger. www.longislandcars.com.

Antiques & More

​Enjoy a day of treasure-hunting at Antiques & More at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for kitchenware, pottery, tools, glassware, jewelry, toys, ephemera, china, artwork. Free admission. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Smithtown Fire Prevention Day

The Smithtown Fire Department, 100 Elm Ave., Smithtown invites the community to a Fire Prevention Day from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy fire safety activities for children and adults, participate in a firefighters obstacle course, meet the fire chief, spray a fire hose, see fire trucks and watch fire and rescue demonstrations. Held rain or shine. Questions? Call 631-265-1503.

Sunday Street Concert

WUSB’s Sunday Street series returns to the Long Island Museum’s Gillespie Room in the Carriage Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook at 5 p.m. with a concert titled Nanci & Townes: Remembering Two Texas Troubadours at 5 p.m. Join them for an evening devoted to the songs of Nanci Griffith and Townes Van Zandt. Participating are Gene Casey, Delaney Hafener, Caroline Doctorow, Bryan Gallo, Ray Lambiase, Mary Lamont w/Jim Marchese, Pete Mancini, Dave March, Gerry McKeveny, and Quarter Horse. Tickets are $20 at www.sundaystreet.org.

Seaside Lantern Walk

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings park for a Seaside Lantern Walk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. See the beach in a whole new light as you round the point of Sunken Meadow State Park with only lanterns to guide the way! Pause along the way for some Long Island historical scary stories! Adult program. To register, please visit EventBrite.com & search #NatureEdventure.

Monday October 24

Art Walk to Ashley Schiff Preserve

To help raise awareness of the Ashley Schiff Preserve on the campus of Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook and the importance of protecting the land, the Zuccaire Gallery, Professor Sharon Pochron, Professor Nobuho Nagasawa’s Socially Engaged Art Seminar, and Stony Brook University’s Environmental Club, Marine Science, and Sunrise SBU club will lead a guided nature art walk to the preserve beginning at the Zuccaire Gallery, first floor Staller Center, from 4 to 5 p.m. Nature-inspired costumes encouraged. All welcome. Call 632-7240.

Coram Civic Meeting

The Coram Civic Association will hold its monthly meeting (Candidates Night) at the Coram Fire Department, Community Room, 303 Middle Country Road, Coram at 7:30 p.m. For info, visit www.CoramCivic.org or call 736-3168.

Tuesday October 25

Tide Mill Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will lead a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill, one of the best preserved 18th century tide mills in the country, at 12 p.m. The tour begins with a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach into Puppy Cove, past waterfront mansions with sightings of egrets, ospreys, and visiting waterfowl. Your guide will explain the workings of the mill with some related social history, and each tour participant will receive a comprehensive, illustrated booklet. Ticket are $20 per person, $15 members. To purchase, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Meet the Candidates Night

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will host a Meet the Candidates night with the Port Jefferson Station/ Terryville Civic Association at 7 p.m. with the two candidates for Congressional District #1. All are welcome to attend this informative meeting. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.pjstca.org.

Wednesday October 26

Atelier art webinar

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James for an online lecture titled “Which White is Which? — A Guide to Pigments Practical and Historical Information” from 7 to 9 p.m. Titanium, zinc, lead, flake, cremnitz and silver? All these pigments are white, but what makes them each different? Painter and teacher, Eric Alexander Santoli will be your guide in discussing the world of pigments from white through the rainbow to black. Free. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Thursday October 27

Indigenous Art discussion

Stony Brook University’s Zuccaire Gallery will host a panel discussion on Indigenous Art & Environmental Issues at the Staller Center Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 4 p.m. Connecting the Drops artists Courtney M. Leonard (Shinnecock) and Erin Genia (Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate) discuss their work as it relates to the environment and indigenous issues, in dialogue with Shavonne F. Smith, Environmental Director Shinnecock Nation and Dr. Ellen Pikitch, Endowed Professor of Ocean Conservation Science and Executive Director, Institute for Ocean Conservation Science at Stony Brook University. Moderated by Dr. Abena Ampofoa Asare, Associate Professor of Modern African Affairs & History. Free and open to all. Call 632-7240.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centeport welcomes Robert P. Crease, author and philosopher of science, for an evening lecture on public trust in scientific institutions at 7 p.m. Crease’s lecture will serve as a book launch for his latest publication, The Leak: Politics, Activists, and Loss of Trust at Brookhaven National Laboratory, co-authored with former BNL Director Peter D. Bond. In The Leak, Crease reconstructs the events of 1997, when scientists discovered a small leak of radioactive water near the laboratory’s research reactor. He details how, despite posing no threat to public safety, the discovery sparked public outrage and threatened the existence of the national laboratory. $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Film

‘Rebellion’

The Port Jefferson Documentary series continues with a screening of Rebellion at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The film gives us an in-depth look into the global environmental movement, Extinction Rebellion (XR), established in the United Kingdom, from its beginnings in 2018. Guest speaker will be co-director Maia Kenworthy via Zoom. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

‘Lawrence of Arabia’

In honor of its 60th anniversary, Lawrence of Arabia starring Peter O’Toole will be screened at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. with an introduction by Philip Harwood. Tickets are $15. For more info, call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls through Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Mystic Pizza’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, through Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical through Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, the mythical adventure is “worthy of the gods.” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org

Vendors Wanted

◆ Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook seeks craft vendors for its Holiday Night Market on Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For further information, call 631-588-5024.

◆ Art League of Long Island, 107 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills seeks artists and craftspeople for its 57th annual Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair on Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Deadline to apply is Oct. 31. Call 631-462-5400 or visit www.artleagueli.org.