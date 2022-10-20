Shelter Pet of the Week: Zendaya

MEET ZENDAYA!

This week’s shelter pet is Zendaya, a beautiful spayed domestic short hair up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. She just turned 1 and is playful, adventurous and a HUGE flirt.

This stunner has Feline Leukemia, so she will need to be the only cat, placed with other positive cats, or Leukemia vaccinated cats.

Cats with leukemia typically live a short life, but they are filled with love to give and deserve the happiest homes to make the most of the time that they have.

If you would like to meet Zendaya, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.