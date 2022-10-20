Wanted for fatal hit and run in Coram

Fast Cash Reward of Up To $5k Offered for Arrest

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking in a bike lane on October 12 at 7:25 p.m. One of the teens, Tyler Phillips, pictured above, died of his injuries on October 15. His sister, Krystal Randolph, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following further investigation, detectives believe the vehicle that fled the scene was a dark- colored 2005 to 2009 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle’s front passenger headlight is damaged and there is damage to the front passenger bumper. The side view front passenger mirror is broken.

The Crime Stoppers fast cash reward is up to $5,000 and will be issued within seven days of an arrest.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential/