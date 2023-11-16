Times … and dates: November 16 to November 23, 2023

Thursday Nov. 16

Thankful Thursday at the Vanderbilt

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a Thankful Thursday event at 7 p.m. Enjoy a free family-friendly planetarium show followed by night-sky viewing in the Observatory.Topics vary depending on the time of year but may include seasonal constellations, visible planets, galaxies, nebulae, and more. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday Nov. 17

Holiday Craft Fair

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn presents its 12th annual Friends Holiday Craft Fair today and Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for handcrafted gift items from various vendors in the Library meeting rooms and art gallery hallway. Questions? Call 631-757-4200.

Holiday Light Show

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton kicks off tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. and continues on Nov. 18 and 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. Runs through Dec. 30. The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County features dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidaylightshow.com.

Holiday Train Show

The St. James Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Holiday Open House at the Mills Pond House, 176 Mills Pond Road, St. James tonight from 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children of all ages will enjoy the sights and sounds of this truly impressive holiday event. Requested donations are $2 for adults, 50¢ children. Please note: The St. James Model Railroad club is not handicap accessible. For further information, call 516-263-9607 or 631-543-8732 (evenings).

Owl Prowl Friday

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents an Owl Prowl from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Bring a flashlight. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Northport Symphony Concert

The Northport Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Eric Mahl, will present a concert of classical music at Commack Middle School, 700 Vanderbilt Parkway, Commack at 8 p.m. The concert will feature Pictures at an Exhibition by Modest Mussorgsky; Finlandia by Jean Sibelius and The Tender Land Suite by Aaron Copland. Tickets are $15 per person at the door. www.northportsymphony.org.

Saturday Nov. 18

Holiday Light Show

See Nov. 17 listing.

Holiday Train Show

See Nov. 17 listing.

Polar Bear Plunge

Town of Brookhaven will host the 14th annual Polar Plunge at Cedar Beach, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai at 11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The annual event is held to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Long Island region. For more information, or to register online, please visit www.polarplungeny.org\brookhaven.

School Craft Fair

Walt Whitman High School, 301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station presents its 22nd annual Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 100 vendors with hand-crafted items— the perfect place to find one of a kind items for everyone on your holiday shopping list. 631-549-8582

Mt. Sinai PTO Holiday Craft Fair

Mount Sinai Middle School, 114 North Country Road, Mount Sinai will host the Mount Sinai PTO’s Craft Fair & Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 75 local vendors and artists selling handcrafted and unique items, stocking stuffers, 50/50 raffle, refreshments and photos with Santa. 631-870-2700

Caleb Smith Hike

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for Forgotten Trails of Caleb Smith from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy some refreshing autumn air as you embark on some of the hilly, secluded trails of Caleb Smith Preserve. $4 per person. Adults only. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Turkey Trot Run / Walk 5k

Join the North Shore Youth Council and Red Woods Fitness for the 2nd annual 5K Turkey Trot at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mt. Sinai at 10 a.m. Kids and adults, come on down for a fun morning to walk or run the 5k and participate in other engaging fitness activities. Stay for lunch and fuel up with food trucks at the park! $10 entry per participant. Spectators welcome. Proceeds benefit NSYC’s Thanksgiving and Holiday Giving initiatives for families in need in our local communities. Register online at www.givebutter.com/heritageturkeytrot.

Santaport Fair

A holiday tradition returns! Centerport United Methodist Church, 97 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Santaport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This beloved holiday fair features jewelry, housewares, toys, a silent auction of themed gift baskets, Men’s World bargains and more. Bring your own camera for a photo with Santa (free!) and enjoy the Luncheon Cafe with homemade quiche, pies, soups, and BBQ. Book signing with Raising Betty author Sarah Zagaja and Fenway the therapy dog! For more information, call 631-261-5222.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a Bald Eagle, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult, $5 per child under age 12. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Denim Designer Workshop

Join Celebrate St. James for a Denim Designer Workshop at the Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be your own denim designer at a fun-filled workshop led by Beth Drucker. Tickets are $25, $20 members and includes basic painting supplies. Bring your own denim piece and personal embellishments. Light brunch will be served. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

SPC Line Dancing

Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket will host a line dancing event featuring Stepping Easy with Ellen from 4 to 6 p.m. $10 per person at the door, children 12 and under free. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 631-941-4271.

Three Village Lights Launch Night

You’re invited to the Three Village Lights Launch Night for Angela’s House at 44 Mills Road, Stony Brook from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and pictures with Santa, hear new songs and crowd favorites, and take a photo in front of the Selfie Wings. www.3vlights.com

Basket Auction

St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church, 4 Woodville Road Shoreham will hold a Basket Auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. with fantastic baskets, raffles, 50/50 and more! Proceeds will benefit Hope Children’s Fund and St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church. For more information, call 631-744-7730.

Charity Auction Fundraiser

The Moose Lodge, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mount Sinai will host the annual charity auction by the Women of the Moose. Doors open at 6 p.m. $10 admission includes 25 tickets. Refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 631-846-1651 or 631-398-4438.

Sunday Nov. 19

Holiday Light Show

See Nov. 17 listing.

Holiday Train Show

See Nov. 17 listing.

Flowerfield Car Show

“Long Island Cars” Fall Harvest Car Show & Swap Meet heads to Flowerfield Fairground, Route 25A, St. James from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles including show cars from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, one-of-a-kind custom cars, antiques, exotics, muscle cars, street rods, trucks and imports will be on display along with vendors, live music, fun fair food and more. There is something for every member of the family to enjoy. $10 admission, children ages 12 and under are free. 631-567-5898 or LongIslandCars.com.

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Highground Hike from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Venture through the woods for a walk on the park’s high ground trails along the Long Island Greenbelt for amazing views of the Long Island Sound. Adults only. $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

James Maddock in Concert

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook continues its Sunday Street Series collaboration with the Greater Port Jeff-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council, and WUSB with James Maddock in concert in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. The singer/songwriter will perform new songs from his latest studio album, “Night Work.” Accompanying Maddock on the Steinway concert piano and accordion is Brian Mitchell. Tickets are $30 in advance at www.sundaystreet.org/$35 at the door.

Sound Symphony Concert

Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station welcomes the Sound Symphony Orchestra in concert at 2 p.m. Program includes Schumann: Symphony No. 4; Tchaikovsky: Rococo Variations (Theme and Variations I, II, V, VI, and VII), featuring soloist Aurelia Faidley, cello; Alfven: Midsommar: Swedish Rhapsody and Anderson: Sleigh Ride. Admission at the door is $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, children under 12 are free. www.soundsymphony.org

Monday Nov. 20

Tuesday Nov. 21

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of That’s Dancing narrated by Gene Kelly, which covers Hollywood’s history of dancing in movies, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Wednesday Nov. 22

Port Jefferson Tree Lighting

Join the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District (BID) for their 2nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the intersection of Broadway and East Broadway at 6:30 p.m. Watch Santa light the tree and enjoy live holiday music by Erik McCormack from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with free hot chocolate and candy canes. www.portjeff.com

Thursday Nov. 23

Happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Foot Races

Miller Avenue School, 3 Miller Ave., Shoreham will host the annual Shoreham-Wading River Thanksgiving Foot Races at 8 a.m. with a 5k, 5-mile and 1-mile runs for various ages. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Fee is $15 in advance, $20 race day. Call 631-821-8116 or visit www.swrschools.org.

Turkey Trot

The 16th annual Nissequogue River State Park Foundation’s 5k Turkey Trot at Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Road, Kings Park will kick off with a Fun Run for Kids at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. Enjoy free hot chocolate, coffee and food and activities for the kids. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Entry fee is $24 in advance, $30 day of race, $10 Fun Run. To register, visit www.ourstatepark.com.

Thanksgiving Day Run

American Legion Hall, 1 Mill Dam Rd., Halesite will host the Townwide Fund of Huntington’s 4-mile Thanksgiving Day Run with a Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and 4k Run at 9 a.m. Fees are $30 in advance, $45 day of race, $15 fun run. Call 631-629-4950 visit www.townwidefund.org.

Theater

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present The Play That Goes Wrong at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. An unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective, and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call. General admission tickets are $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets, call 631-451-4163. See review on page B21.

‘Elf The Musical’

The Community Playhouse of Northport kicks off the holiday season with a main stage production of Elf the Musical at the Brosnan Theater, 158 Laurel Avenue, Northport on Nov. 9, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12 and 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The Sunday performances will include a meet the cast (Santa and company!) at 1:30 pm. To order visit www.communityplayhousenorthport.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. All seats are $25 in November. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children in December. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B13.

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Join the Minstrel Players at Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport for their annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults $15 seniors and students. To order, email [email protected].

Film

‘99 Minutes from Broadway’

Celebrate St. James continues its Classic Movie Series at the Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James with a screening of 99 Minutes from Broadway: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to St. James at 1 p.m. Learn the history of St. James and the vaudevillians who summered here at the turn of the century. Tickets are $25 $20 seniors. To register, call 631-984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].