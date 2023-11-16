Kids Korner: November 16 to 23, 2023

PROGRAMS

Thankful Thursday at the Vanderbilt

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a Thankful Thursday event on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a free family-friendly planetarium show followed by night-sky viewing in the Observatory. Topics may include seasonal constellations, visible planets, galaxies, nebulae, and more. Recommended for ages 6 and up. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a First Steps into Nature program titled Furry Friends: Bunnies Opossums, Squirrels and Hedgehogs on Nov. 17 and 24. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on activities, music, crafts, stories and much more. Children will gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. Class for ages 2 to 3 years old is at 9:30 a.m., class for ages 3 and 4 years old is at 1:30 p.m. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven continues its free nature program series with Growing Up Wild at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Children ages 3 to 6 will learn about leaves and trees and how honeybees and other species prepare for the winter months. Preregistration required by emailing [email protected].

THEATER

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21, 2024. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJ’s and join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Polar Express Experience at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station for the holidays. Screenings of The Polar Express will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, 17, 30, Dec, 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22; and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 19, Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23. $20 per person includes a bag of popcorn, bottle of water, hot chocolate, cookie, bell, and a visit with Santa! To register, visit www.PJSTChamber.com.

‘Spy Kids’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Spy Kids on Nov. 19 at noon. Top international spies Gregorio and Ingrid Cortez are separated from their family and kidnapped by the evil Fegan Floop. Fortunately, there are two people who possess the skills and know-how to reunite the family: their kids. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.