Shelter Pets of the Week: Huey, Dewey and Louie

MEET HUEY, DEWEY AND LOUIE!

This week’s featured shelter pets are Huey, Dewey and Louie, three male Pekin Ducks that were abandoned in a local park. They are now safe at the Smithtown Animal Shelter and are ready to be adopted.

Domestic fowl are not well suited to living in the wild and often are picked on by the local birds; these boys were no exception. They were huddled together on the shore, scared and confused.

The shelter is not equipped to house any animals except cats and dogs. These boys deserve a pond or pool to hang out in and safe shelter from predators and extreme weather. They all love to eat and waddle around making adorable duck sounds. You cannot help but to be happy in their presence. Let’s help them find their perfect happily ever after!

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.