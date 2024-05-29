Times … and dates: May 30 to June 6, 2024

Thursday May 30

The Setalcott Story

The Ward Melville High School’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee presents A Walk Through the History of the Setalcott Nation at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket from noon to 7 p.m. with photographs, letters, recipes, garments. Enjoy an educational discussion with Helen Sells of the Setalcott Nation at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Free admission. 631-751-6208

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the Interplay Jazz Orchestra in concert at 7 p.m. The 17 piece big band will be co-directed by Joe Devassy on trombone and Gary Henderson on trumpet. Ticket are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, under age 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895

The Other Irish Tenors in Concert

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a benefit concert for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital featuring The Other Irish Tenors and Guests at 7 p.m. Followed by an after party with beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $80 per person. Call 631-928-9100.

Friday May 31

Celebrate Whitman’s Birthday

Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, 246 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station invites the community to drop in and celebrate Walt Whitman’s birthday from noon to 5 p.m. by planting flowers and listening to live music. A birthday cake will be provided in honor of the famous poet. Free. 631-427-5240

Coffee House Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its Coffee House concert series with music of The Beatles by The Two of Us — Paula & Dave at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 7 p.m. Special coffee beverages and tea along with sweet treats will be available. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-941-0201

Poets in Port

First Presbyterian Church, 300 Main St., Northport hosts the Northport Arts Coalition’s Poets in Port featuring Joy Alford at 7:30 p.m. Free tickets are through EventBrite.com. www.northportarts.org

Symphony Orchestra Concert

Northport HIgh School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport hosts a classical music concert by the Northport Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Eric Mahl at 8 p.m. The concert will feature violinist Jeremias Sergiani-Velázquez as soloist in the Violin Concerto by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The program will also include Symphony No. 1, known as “The Titan,” by Gustav Mahler. Tickets are $15 at the door. www.northportsymphony.org

Friday Night Face Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 11 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday June 1

Congregational Garage Sale

Christ Lutheran Church Youth Group, 189 Burr Road, East Northport will hold a HUGE Congregational Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to noon. Lots of treasures. 631-499-4655

Science in the Community – Just added!

Join scientists from Brookhaven Lab for Science in the Community as they discuss the wonders of the universe at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy hands-on experiences that show the different weights in different planetary gravities, explore craters of the moon, and more! The Vanderbilt Museum and grounds and Reichert Planetarium will open at 9:30 am and admission will be FREE for all members of the public until 2:00 pm. Visitors will have access to the grounds as well as exhibits in the Vanderbilt Mansion and Marine Museum. Seating for the scientific talks and Planetarium shows require reservations. . For more information, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Wet Paint Festival

Gallery North hosts the 20th annual Wet Paint Festival on the grounds of the Tyler Homestead, 97 Main St., Setauket today and June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With over 40 participating artists, visitors can observe plein air painters working at their easels in the beautiful outdoor setting of Setauket’s historic Main Street. Rain dates are June 9 and 10. Free. 631-751-2676

Dance Studio Yard Sale

Amy Tyler School of Dance, 1 Reeves Road, Port Jefferson will hold a Yard Sale today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items include costumes, crafts, dance books, air conditioners, scenery pieces, nutcracker gifts and more. 631-476-3970

Joseph Lloyd Manor Guided Tour – just added!

Take a tour of the Joseph Lloyd Manor, 1 Lloyd Lane, Lloyd Harbor every Saturday and Sunday from today to Oct. 6 at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Joseph Lloyd Manor was completed in 1767 for Joseph Lloyd (1716–1780). Here, Jupiter Hammon, one of America’s first published black writers, composed his best-known works while enslaved by the Lloyd family. This guided tour will lead visitors through the first and second floor of the Manor, and will provide visitors the opportunity to consider and discuss the complicated history of a successful merchant family divided by war alongside the perspective of a man in bondage reflecting on liberty in the newly formed United States. $10 per adult, free for ages 16 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour – just added!

Tour Sherwood-Jayne House, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket every Saturday from today through Oct. 5at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Built around 1730, the Sherwood-Jayne Farm House survives today in its original 18th century agrarian landscape. It served as the home of the Jayne family, including William Jayne II, a prominent Loyalist during the Revolutionary War. The Jaynes maintained the farm for over 150 years before selling it in 1908 to New York attorney Howard Sherwood, the founder of Preservation Long Island. He restored the farm to its colonial appearance and used the house to showcase his collection of American and European antiques. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house and invites visitors to consider questions like: What is the cost of freedom? How should we preserve the past? Tickets are $10 adults, free for ages 15 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/

Maritime Walking Tour

Three Village Historical Society hosts a Down the Ways Wooden Ship Era Walking Tour at 1 p.m. Join historian Bev Tyler in exploring the history of shipbuilding in Setauket. Guests will learn about shipbuilders, ship captains, and families prominent in Setauket’s maritime history. Tour leaves from the Town Dock at 58 Shore Road, East Setauket. $20 per person. Please arrive 15 minutes before the start time. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are strongly recommended by visiting www.tvhs.org. Walk-ins must pay in cash at the start of tour. 631-751-3730

Newfield HS Car Show

Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden will present a Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food, raffles and trophies. Free for spectators. Proceeds to support the Newfield football team. 631-285-8300

Library Summer Kick Off

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a Summer Kick Off from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy a variety of activities for all ages including live music, green screen photos, lawn games, farm animals, face painting, Summer Reading Club registration, video games, and more! Held rain or shine. 631-928-1212

Whales, Ales & BRINY Tales

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts it annual fundraiser — Whales, Ales & Briny Tales from 2 to 5 p.m. Enjoy tastings from local craft brewers, pickle tastings, live sea chanteys, museum activities including pickle lectures, adult scavenger hunt and more! For ages 21+. Advance tickets are $40, $30 members; $45, $35, $15 designated drivers at the door. www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with a performance by The Dumitrascu & Gorgone String Duo of the Whitman String Quartet at 6 p.m. The pair will present a program of violin and viola duets from early twentieth century Eastern Europe to the present-day Americas. Free. 631-655-7798

Us and Floyd in Concert

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport welcomes Pink Floyd tribute band Us and Floyd for two dazzling live performances – in sync with two Pink Floyd laser-light shows: The Wall at 7 p.m. and Dark Side of the Moon at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 adults, $30 members, $30 age 15 and under; $40 adults, $30 members and age 15 and under $30 at the door. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Sunday June 2

Wet Paint Festival

See June 1 listing.

Dance Studio Yard Sale

See June 1 listing.

Car Show and Swap Meet

“Long Island Cars” Car Show & Swap Meet heads to Flowerfield Fairground, Route 25A, St. James from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles including show cars from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, one-of-a-kind custom cars, antiques, exotics, muscle cars, street rods, trucks and imports will be on display. $10 admission, children ages 12 and under are free. 631-567-5898

Smithtown Festival Day

Smithtown Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Smithtown Festival Day along Main Street in Smithtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy local vendors, family friendly activities, karate demonstrations, live performances, face painting, food trucks and more. Free. 631-979-8069

Paws of War Car Show

Join Paws of War, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset for a car show fundraiser featuring vintage, custom and classic cars from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music, raffles, 50/50 and food truck. Free for spectators. Rain date is June 9. 631-624-4126

Art in the Parking Lot

Art League of Long Island, 107 East Deer Park Road. Dix Hills hosts its 54th Annual spring fine art & craft fair in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 40 artists and craftspeople will show and sell original works of art and handmade crafts such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, woodwork, glasswork, photography, fiber art, wearable art and more. Rain date is June 9. 631-462-5400

Gravestone Cleaning Workshop – just added!

There are 100 wrong ways to clean a headstone, and very few right ways. Robert Von Bernewitz , Cemetery Committee Chair at the Three Village Historical Society will host a cemetery and gravestone cleaning workshop for the public on the grounds of the TVHS, 93 North Country Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. The workshop will be covering some Long Island burial history, cemetery etiquette, and the professional methods for cleaning centuries old gravestones without damaging them. This is a teaching workshop only. Attendees can sign up for future dates with hands-on opportunities to put their knowledge to good use throughout the community. No sign up necessary. Free and open to all. 631-751-3730

Spring Garden Tour

Huntington Historical Society hosts its annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 5 p.m. This self-guided tour allows access to several private gardens across Huntington to delight and inspire you. And don’t miss refreshments and the popular plant sale located at the historical Kissam property. Tickets are $50, $40 members in advance; $55 on day of tour if available. To order tickets, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045, ext. 401

Organ Recital

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1670 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor invites the community to an organ recital, A Journey with Suffolk AGO” featuring Matthew Luca in celebration of winners of the 2024 SAGO Organ Scholarships at 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, $25 family. 516-692-6368

Monday June 3

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday June 4

Goat & Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St. Smithtown presents two Goat & Alpaca Yoga workshops tonight (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.) with Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $35 at www.eventbrite.com. 631-265-6768

Trivia Night: Flower Power

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for a virtual Trivia Nite: Flower Power at 7 p.m. You don’t need to be a bloom expert to spot flowery moments in movies, music, animals, sports, geography, and theater — with whales & ships thrown in too, of course! Prizes will be awarded. Free, suggested donation of $10 gratefully appreciated. Sign up at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

An Evening of Comedy

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Stand Up/Sit Down! series with comedian Richie Minervini at 8 p.m. The evening will feature a screening of e ‘Richie Minervini Roastumentary’ followed by stand-up and an interview with host Steven Taub. Finally, expect numerous comedians to show-up and participate in the Q&A with laughter filled stories and heartfelt tributes to Richie and Eastside Comedy Club. Tickets are $40, $30 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Wednesday June 5

Suffolk County Job Fair

Calling all job seekers! Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will host a job fair by the Suffolk County Department of Labor in Community Rooms A and B from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your resume and dress to impress. No registration required. 631-588-5024

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Author Talk

The Next Chapter Bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington welcomes Anthony Scaramucci to speak about and sign his book From Wall Street to the White House and Back at 7 p.m. Learn from the successes, the fights, and the failures of the businessman and former White House Communications Director. Copies of the book may be purchased the night of the event. 631-482-5008

Thursday June 6

Crafts & Cocktails

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for Crafts & Cocktails: Clownfish from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a rainbow cocktail as you discover why all clownfish are born male and how tropical hamlets manage to be both male and female at the same time. Then try your hand at quilling, a trendy paper craft with ancient roots, to create a 3D quilled ocean scene. For adults 21+. $30 per participant, ​$20 for members. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Film

‘New Wave: Dare to be Different’

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a special screening of New Wave; Dare to be Different’ on June 2 at 3 p.m. followed by an in-person Q&A with the film’s director Ellen Goldfarb, and stars from the documentary, WLIR’s own Denis McNamara and Larry “The Duck” Dunn. Free to members, and for non-members included with your single admission to the Billy Joel exhibit ($39), or, for a reduced price to the Hall of Fame that is not inclusive of the Billy Joel exhibit ($26). 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org.

‘One Life’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station to watch One Life, the true story of Sir Nicholas Winton, starring Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn, and Helena Bonham Carter on June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to reserve your seat.

Theater

‘Antigone’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport kicks off the 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Antigone by Sophocles from May 3 to June 2. One of the finest examples of Greek Tragedy, Antigone follows the events of the Oedipus legend, wherein the title character displays great strength as she disobeys King Creon in an attempt to bury her brother in consecrated ground. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 30. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story ­— a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler,” The Producers is a side-splitting musical bliss. Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Addams Family’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Addams Family School Edition on June 3 and June 4 at 8 p.m. Performed entirely by students of the John W. Engeman Studio. Tickets are $25 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Celebrate St. James presents a performance of Peter and the Starcatcher by the Lighthouse Repertory Theatre at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James on June 7 at 8 p.m. with light refreshments at 7:30 p.m. A heartwarming adventure for the entire family. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-941-0201

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Romeo and Juliet from June 7 to July 5 (No performance June 19 & 21).Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of star crossed lovers follows two families locked in an ancient rivalry. When two children from opposing sides fall in love, they challenge the imposed norms of the time and set both families on a path to ruin. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Newsies’

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit Newsies heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 13 to Aug. 18. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.