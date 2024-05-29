Dr. Michael Epifania joins Stony Brook Medicine Physician Network

Michael Epifania, DO, and his practice at 280 Union Avenue in Holbrook have joined Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group, Stony Brook Medicine’s expanding network of community practices.

“We are excited to welcome Michael Epifania, DO, to our growing network of community practices,” said Dara Brener, MD, Clinical Quality Director of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group. “We continue to grow our primary care practices, as we feel it is important to have a good foundation of care in each community and this starts with your primary care physician.”

Dr. Epifania is a family medicine physician who provides primary care to patients in Holbrook and the surrounding communities. “I look forward to bringing my expertise, intellect, and passion to Stony Brook Medicine, fostering strong connections with patients and families, and furthering my commitment to holistic care and community well-being,” he said. For more information, call 631-216-9253.