Long Island Cares warehouse aisle named King Kullen Place in honor of America’s first supermarket

Each month, Long Island Cares distributes over one million pounds of food to Long Islanders in need. The food items are collected, stored, and packaged for distribution at Long Island Cares’ central warehouse in Hauppauge, which now boasts an exciting new addition — a “King Kullen Place” street sign displayed high above a main aisle.

The recognition is part of a unique legacy naming program developed by the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank to further its mission to provide food where and when it’s needed to communities across Long Island.

“King Kullen has been a generous, committed corporate supporter of Long Island Cares for well over 30 years,” stated Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Paule T. Pachter. “Along with its Wild by Nature stores, King Kullen each year raises tens of thousands of dollars for Long Island Cares through its ‘Check Out Hunger’ campaigns and food drives in addition to donating over 300,000 pounds of food. We are honored and delighted to name an aisle King Kullen Place in appreciation of this steadfast partner that has done so much to help Long Island’s food insecure populations.”

According to Tracey Cullen, King Kullen Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Initiatives and the great-granddaughter of King Kullen founder Michael Cullen, the new sign follows a recent donation by King Kullen to Long Island Cares’ “Giving Guitar” naming opportunity, which includes displaying a King Kullen plaque on a Giving Guitar created by Long Island Cares in honor of songwriter Harry Chapin’s mission to end hunger on Long Island.

“Our donation will provide 6,100 meals for Long Islanders in need,” observed Cullen, who serves on the Long Island Cares board of directors. “Fighting hunger on Long Island is a top priority at King Kullen and Wild by Nature. We are committed to making a meaningful difference and thank everyone at Long Island Cares for creating the pathway that makes help possible.”

Headquartered in Hauppauge, King Kullen is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. Also headquartered in Hauppauge, Long Island Cares was founded in 1980 by singer-songwriter and activist, Harry Chapin.