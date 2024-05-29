Mather Hospital earns an ‘A’ grade for patient safety from Leapfrog

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson earned its 20th top ‘A’ grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group in the current ratings period, the most of any hospital in Suffolk County. The national distinction recognizes the hospital’s commitment to patient safety and achievements in promoting best outcomes. Mather was one of seven Northwell Health hospitals to earn the top grade, according to a report released today by The Leapfrog Group for Spring 2024.

“This honor is a testament to Northwell’s commitment to raising health and putting patients first,” said Peter Silver, MD, senior vice president, associate chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Northwell Health. “It takes complete dedication at every level to truly prioritize the well-being of those we serve. This recognition reaffirms our mission to deliver the highest standard of care, day in and day out.”