Island Federal Credit Union (Island Federal) awarded college scholarships to 11 graduating high school seniors totaling $50,000 on May 21.

“For nearly seven decades, Island Federal has been a trusted financial partner to tens of thousands of Long Island families, helping them to achieve their dreams, from buying their first car to owning a home to affording a college education for their children,” said Craig Booth, Interim President/CEO, Island Federal. “We are thrilled to be able to help make college more affordable through our Island Federal Scholarship Program.”

Kyle Hickam of Oceanside High School , Leah Vanderborgh of Sayville High School, and Megan Young of Bayport-BluePoint High School each received a $10,000 scholarship.

Wendy Bonilla of Brentwood High School, Christopher Brito of West Babylon High School, Julieanna D’Amato of Rocky Point High School, Haley S. Orehek of Commack High School, Skyla Peltzman of Half Hollow Hills East High School in Dix Hills, Rachel Petri of Bellport High School, Angeli Rubinstein of Division Avenue High School in Levitown and Brian Schoemmell of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket each received a $2,500 scholarship.

Since the inception of the Scholarship program in 1992, Island Federal has awarded scholarships to 375 local high school graduates totaling $910,000.