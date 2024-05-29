Brookhaven Lab heads to Vanderbilt Planetarium June 1 for free Science in the Community event

Join scientists from Brookhaven Lab for Science in the Community as they discuss the wonders of the universe at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport on Saturday, June 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy hands-on experiences that show the different weights in different planetary gravities, explore craters of the moon, and more!

The Vanderbilt Museum and grounds and Reichert Planetarium will open at 9:30 am and admission will be FREE for all members of the public until 2:00 pm.

Visitors will have access to the grounds as well as exhibits in the Vanderbilt Mansion and Marine Museum.

Seating for the scientific talks and Planetarium shows require reservations. Click on the shows below to reserve your seat. For more information, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

10:00 am

“Vera Rubin Observatory and LuSEE Night”

Scientist Steven Bellavia of Brookhaven Lab’s Collider-Accelerator Department will share his talk about these recent projects (45 minutes).

Reserve Seat

11:00 am

“A Guide to Galactic Cosmic Rays”

Scientist Jessica Gasparik of Brookhaven Lab’s NASA Space Radiation Laboratory will share a talk about galactic cosmic rays (45 minutes).

Reserve Seat

Noon

“Are We All Made of Star Stuff? How Elements and Stars Work”

Scientist Trevor Olsen of Brookhaven Lab’s NASA Space Radiation Laboratory will share a talk about composition of matter and nucleosynthesis (45 minutes).

Reserve Seat