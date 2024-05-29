Kids Korner: May 30 to June 6, 2024

PROGRAMS

Flower Power

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots class, Flower Power, on May 30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per person. $4 per child. 631-269-4333.

Reptile & Amphibian Day

Celebrate Reptile & Amphibian Appreciation Day at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Long Island Herpetological Society will bring live exotic reptiles and amphibians and the hatchery’s NYS native reptiles and amphibians will be on display. Admission fee is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 5 to 12. 516-692-6768

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on June 1 at 11 a.m. The class will be painting and reading “Edward Hopper Summer at the Seashore” by Deborah Lyons. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

Turtle Walk

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents its annual Turtle Walk on June 2 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Help Sweetbriar check its fields for box turtles and enjoy a presentation and craft for the kids. Meet some of the Center’s resident non-releasable turtles too! $10 per person, ages 3 and under free. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Famiily Hour: Dual Language

Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents a special Family Hour Sunday in both Spanish and English on June 2 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with educators Tami Wood and Karina Giménez. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Registration recommended by visiting www.hecksher.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 3 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Animals Have Dads Too!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Animals Have Dads Too!, on June 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘The Mystery of the Missing Ever After’

“Where in the world is our happy ending?” Stories collide and mysteries abound as three great princesses come together to solve The Mystery of the Missing Ever After at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from May 25 to June 15. A slipper, a spinning wheel, and a red, red rose are all clues in this hilarious new musical! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B23.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Muppet Treasure Island’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Muppet Treasure Island on June 2 at noon. Get ready for hilarity on the high seas with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the Muppets in this exciting first-ever action-adventure, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate tale. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.