Times … and dates: March 9 to March 16, 2023

Thursday March 9

Virtual Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society presents a virtual Lunch & Learn lecture at noon. Enjoy your own lunch from the comfort of your home while learning about Alice Coltrane life and resilience from her daughter Michelle Coltrane. Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Free. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Alzheimer’s workshop

The Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold an in-person event called “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. This will be an overview of how to recognize the common signs of Alzheimer’s disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Free. Call 585-9393 to register.

CAC Sky Room Talk

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a Sky Room Talk titled Forever Timeless: The Legacy of Edith Head at 7:30 p.m. Join costume designer and fashion historian Jolene Marie Richardson as she takes a dive into the life and legacy of the famed Costume Designer Edith Head this women’s history month, covering her films, her techniques, and her relentless push for making the field of costume design what it is today. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Trumpeter Warren Vaché in concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook welcomes back Jazz trumpet player Warren Vaché and his Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Joining Vaché will be Dean Johnson (bass), Dan Pugach (drums), and Wayne Sabella (piano). Displayed in the museum is a Warren Vaché exhibit that guests can view. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org

Friday March 10

An evening of opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport hosts a evening with Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. The concert will include arias from popular operas, art songs and numbers from musical theater. $10 donation, students free. Visit www.operanight.org.

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series from 7 to 8 p.m with a performance by Andie Juliette Fortier (Port Jeff’s own sweet-voiced songwriter) in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

Grounds & Sounds concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket presents The Famous Dr. Scanlon Band in concert at 8:45 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Open mic at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, available in advance and at the door. Light refreshments available for sale. For further information, visit www.groundsandsounds.org or call 751-0297.

Saturday March 11

Second Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays poetry series via Zoom today from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Gloria g. Murray. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

St. Baldrick’s Day event

Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub, 229 Laurel Ave., Northport will host a community St. Baldrick’s Day event from noon to 5 p.m. to raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Register to shave, volunteer or donate at www.stbaldricks.org. For more information, call 757-4141.

Irish Luck on the Farm

The Smithtown Historical Society wil hold its annual Irish Luck on the Farm event at the Roseneath Cottage, 239 Middle Country Road, Smithtown from noon to 4 p.m. Experience fun for all ages with a walk-through petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, and other celebrations of Irish heritage. Entry fee is $5 per person. Questions? Call 265-6768.

Beyond the Boat Walking Tour

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Beyond the Boat Walking Tour at noon and again at 2 p.m. What was life like in a 19th-Century coastal village when many of the men were out at sea? Travel back in time and explore the lives of local women as you stroll down Cold Spring Harbor’s Historic Main Street in this educator-led walking tour. Discover the struggles these women faced, along with the challenges historians have when reconstructing their stories. $15 per person, $10 members. Register at cshwhalingmuseum.org.

St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 39th annual St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. The parade will step off along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn Avenue to the viewing stand in front of the gazebo ending just before St James Elementary School, rain or shine. Featuring scouts, dance troupes, pipe bands, school bands, floats, fire trucks and antique cars. The grand marshal will be Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. For more information, call 631-584-8510.

An Evening of Comedy

Centerport Fire Department, 9 Park Circle, Centerport hosts a Comedy Night and Buffet Dinner fundraiser with dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. and show from 8 to 10 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle and Chinese Auction. Comedians include Kenny Williams, Terry McNeely, Tony Landolfi and George Gallo. $55 tickets are available at Centerportfdcomedyshow.eventbrite.com.

Paranormal Tour at Sweetbriar

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a Paranormal Tour with a ghost hunt and owl encounter from 6 to 9 p.m. Ghost hunting enthusiasts will lead an investigation, bringing along some of the tools commonly seen and made popular on such TV shows as ghost hunters and such films as Paranormal Activity. Cost is $60 per person for ages 13 and older. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Sunday March 12

Farmingdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Farmingdale’s 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. sharp at Northside School. The parade then proceeds down Main Street to the Village Green. This year’s Grand Marshal is Monsignor Mark P. Rowan, Pastor at St. Kilian Parish. Call 516-286-7800 for more information.

Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Friends of St. Patrick will host the 71st annual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade on starting at 1 p.m. sharp. The 2.8-mile parade starts at Harrison Avenue and Route 25A in Miller Place and then finishes at Broadway in Rocky Point. This year’s Grand Marshal is Rocky Point Stop and Shop manager Bob Evans. For further information, visit www.friendsofstpatrick.com or call 631-473-5100.

The Power of History through Song

Celebrate St. James continues its Living History Series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second Street, St James with The Power of History through Song with Irish-American singer, songwriter, and educator Vincent Cross from 1 to 2 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20 members. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201.

Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) invites the community to its 89th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Huntington from 2 to 3 p.m. p.m. Grand Marshal Greg Kennedy will lead the procession down New York Avenue to Main Street. Long Island’s oldest and largest, the parade will feature dozens of pipe bands. For more information, visit www.huntingtonhibernian.com.

Gene Casey Duo in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by the Gene Casey Duo from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday March 13

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach will host a Sound Beach Civic meeting at 7:30 p.m. Representatives from the Town of Brookhaven Senior Citizen Division will discuss the many services offered to senior citizens in the Town. All are welcome. For more information call 744-6952.

Tuesday March 14

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a presentation on Fraud Prevention — how to recognize it, how to avoid being victimized and how to properly respond — in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Wednesday March 15

Journal Making Workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington for a Tell me a Memory: Journal Making workshop from 6 to 8 pm. Mixed Media artist Patty Eljaiek leads this two-hour workshop to inspire your use of repurposed materials and simple art supplies. Participants will create an accordion book that includes their own language, mementos, stories, or photos. $40 per person, $35 members includes all supplies. Bring any photos or mementos you would like to include. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. For more info, call 427-7045 Ext. 401.

Hard Luck Café concert

Singer-Songwriters Kala Farnham and Lara Herscovitch will share the bill during the monthly Hard Luck Café series by the Folk Music Society of Huntington at the Cinema Arts Centre’s Sky Room, 423 Park Ave., Huntington from 7 to 10 p.m. An open mic precedes the concert. Tickets are $20, $15 members. Call 678-8627 or visit fmsh.org.

Thursday March 16

Stony Brook Walking Tour

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization in Stony Brook will host a walking tour titled “Against the Grain” at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. While participants stroll, their guide will share stories recognizing the women who helped shape Stony Brook Village into what it is today. Tours will leave from the Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook. Rain date is March 17. Fee is $12 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 751-2244.

HHS Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch and Learn series at Matteo’s Restaurant, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Huntington with a lecture from noon to 2:30 p.m. Learn the true story of the Culper Spy Ring from former Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer, author of George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide. History buffs have long been fascinated by the operation of the Long Island-based Culper Spy Ring during the American Revolution, especially since the airing of the AMC series “Turn.” $55 per person, $50 members includes a gourmet three-course meal, dessert and house wine. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 427-7045 ext 401.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a special lecture titled The Rescue Effect: The Key to Saving Life on Earth on global warming and nature’s inherent resilience with guest speaker Michael Mehta Webster reveals the science behind nature’s resilience at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, free for members. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook welcomes Rich Iacona’s Bad Little Big Band, featuring vocalist Madeline Kole in concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students and $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

Theater

‘Side By Side By Sondheim’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Side By Side By Sondheim through March 18 showcasing the early works of Broadway’s greatest composer, Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others. Unforgettable songs from this dazzling creator and his collaborators include “Send in the Clowns,” “I’m Still Here,” “Another Hundred People,” “Maria,” “Tonight,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” and “Broadway Baby.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 750 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Adult content and language. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Tape’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of Tape by Stephen Belber in Theatre 119 in the Islip Arts Building on March 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. After 10 years apart, three disparate people come together to play out the unresolved drama of their final days in high school. Suspense builds as each character is provoked into revealing his or her true nature and motivation as they choose which cards to play and which cards to hold. Mature content. General admission is $14. For tickets, call 451-4163.

‘California Suite’

Star Playhouse at SYJCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents Neil Simon’s California Suite on March 11 and 18 at 8 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. It is the eve of the Oscars and four different couples are having some type of bad situation all at the same time. Tickets are $32, $25 members, seniors, students. To order, call 462-9800or visit [email protected]

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show, on the theme “Bad Match” on March 11 at 7 p.m. The show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. It is a combination of comedy, heart and community that is truly a unique experience. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, featured storytellers include Jack Canfora, Carla Katz, Vernon Payne, and Sue Barnum. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). For more info, visit www.mostlytruethings.com.

‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’

The swashbuckling musical adventure The Scarlet Pimpernel heads to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport from March 16 to April 30. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. His exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a thrilling musical! For ticket info, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Seussical’

Mount Sinai High School, 110 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai presents the musical Seussical on March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. This special Theater for Young Audiences version of the Broadway hit has been rewritten and streamlined to engage audience members from age 4 to 94. Tickets are $15, $12 seniors and students at www.Ludus.com/MountSinaiPerformingArts. Questions? call 870-2882.

Film

‘Immediate Family’

Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its spring season with a viewing of Immediate Family at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on March 13 at 7 p.m. If you listen to 1970s pop music, you’ve undoubtedly heard these guys play, but do you know their names? The documentary highlights five talented men—Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel and Steve Postell—who shunned the spotlight for themselves, yet enjoyed decades of success as session musicians on iconic tracks. A Q&A will follow with guest speaker Director Denny Tedesco. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

‘King Kong’

In honor of its 90th anniversary, “King Kong” will be screened at the Cinema Arts Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on March 14 at 7 p.m. When the amazing King Kong was unleashed onto moviegoers 90 years ago there was no cinematic event that matched its grand scale and unbridled imagination. This thrilling tale of a band of intrepid filmmakers, and a young actress, who discover a giant ape on a remote island, then bring him back to New York with disastrous results is awe-inspiring, but what sets King Kong apart and helps it achieve its all-time classic status are its complicated themes and emotional impact. Tickets are $15, $10 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a viewing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira on March 16 at 2 p.m. Call 928-1212 to reserve your seat.

‘Sunset Boulevard’

Catch a screening of the film noir classic Sunset Boulevard at thee Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on March 16 at 8 p.m. with a post-film in-theatre Zoom discussion with co-star & author Nancy Olson Livingston, hosted by Professor Foster Hirsch. Tickets are $17, $12 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted