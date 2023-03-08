Kids Korner: March 9 to 16, 2023

PROGRAMS

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven hosts a spring nature program for children ages 3 to 6, Growing Up Wild, at Cedar Beach Nature Center, Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai on March 11 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Parent and child will explore nature through stories and activities. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected]

Books in the Barn

New! Registration is currently underway for the Smithtown Historical Society’s new Books in the Barn program for ages 3 to 5 with parent/caregiver on March 27 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meet at the newly refurbished Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown to listen to stories about farms, barns and animals. Then visit with the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies and barn cats that call the farm home. Free. Open to all. To register, visit www.smithlib.org/children. For more information, call 360-2480, ext. 140.

Code Breakers Scavenger Hunt

New! For the month of March, take part in a Code Breakers Scavenger Hunt at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor during gallery hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uncover the secrets of maritime communication in this self-guided adventure. Hunt for hidden messages around the museum and decode clues left by mariners, using Morse Code, semaphore, and signal flags. Complete your trail by decorating your own personal flag to take home. For ages 6 and up. Admission fee + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more info.

THEATER

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 22 to March 18 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. Featuring an original score and memorable characters, the show is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Finding Nemo Jr. from April 1 to 8. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. All seats are $25. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Emgean Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical from April 1 to 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of doubters while guarding an abandoned egg, left to his care. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Witches’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of The Witches on March 12 at noon. While staying at a hotel in England with his grandmother, young Luke inadvertently spies on a convention of witches. Based on the book by Roald Dahl. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.