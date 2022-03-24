Times … and dates: March 24 to March 31, 2022

Ongoing

TVHS expands hours

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will be open for the spring season on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for exhibit tours of SPIES! and Chicken Hill and gift shop now through May 7. For more information, call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

Suffrage exhibit in Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson celebrates Women’s History Month with an exhibit on the second floor titled Celebrating Women’s Suffrage and the Timeless Connection of Nan Guzzetta. The exhibit runs through March 31 daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160.

Thursday, March 24

Swing Into Spring Festival

The Jazz Loft and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn presents its Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival at different locations throughout Stony Brook and Setauket today through March 27. Performances continue tonight in Stony Brook at The Country House from 6 to 8 p.m. and a The Jazz Loft from 7 to 9:30 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit www.thejazzloft.org or call 751-1895.

Stony Brook Walking Tour

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization will host a walking tour titled “Against the Grain” featuring newly uncovered stories of Stony Brook Village women. Tours will leave from the Stony Brook Grist Mill on Harbor Road at 10:30 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. Participants in the walking tour will enjoy at least six entirely new stories about the women of Stony Brook Village, spanning thousands of years. This includes indigenous women; the women of the Revolution; a few scandalous wills; the story of Jennie Melville and her role in the suffrage movement; Alida Emmet and the Center for Twilight Sleep; and Dorothy Melville, the Fairy Godmother of Stony Brook. Tickets are $10 per person, and includes a dessert (with the purchase of an entrée) at Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern. To reserve your spot, call 751-2244.

Five Ways to Wellness event

The Space at Port Jefferson, 234 Traders Cove, Port Jefferson hosts Five Ways to Wellness, an evening dedicated to pain management, anxiety and sleeplessness, from 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring guest speakers Dee Earle-Browning, Indu Kaur, Elizabeth Martin, Heather Ippolito, Felicia Kasow and Dr. David Gentile with interactive acupuncture, yoga, reiki, hors d’oeuvres and wine. Free but tickets are required by visiting www.eventbrite.com. For further information, call 516-939-8960.

Leading Ladies Trivia Nite!

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum for a Leading Ladies Trivia Nite online at 7 p.m. Test your wits as you explore the lives and work of amazing women who made their marks on the world in film, art, history, science, literature, and music and more in a fun setting! Free to play; $10 donation appreciated in support of the museum’s events. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org to register.

Atelier lecture

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James will host a free webinar titled Painting En Plein Air: From Ideal to Practice via Zoom at 7 p.m. Painting en plein air was really an ideal for artists like J. M.W. Turner and John Constable, but it became a real credo for artists like Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, John Singer Sargent, Joaquín Sorolla and many others. In this lecture, painter, teacher and art historian Eric Alexander Santoli will cover the history, principles, materials and methods of painting en plein air. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Friday, March 25

Friday Night Coffee House

Celebrate St. James continues its Coffee House series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd. St., St. James tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. The Center will be transformed into a “Coffee House” with easy going eclectic music by Fat Nicky and the Snack featuring Nick Loiodice while in the company of old and new friends. Coffee, tea and treats will be served. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors. To RSVP, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Wintertide Concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide Concert Series with the Wine & Cheese All Stars: Kate Corrigan, Cecilia Kirtland, Ray Lambiase and Bob Westcott – veteran singer-songwriters from the wine & cheese cafe heydays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $5 donation at the door. Call 802-2160 for more information.

Poets in Port

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Poets in Port at the First Presbyterian Church 330 Main Street, Northport and virtually at 7:30 p.m. Featured poet will be Robert McKenna followed by an open reading. Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, email [email protected]

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door only. Call 928-9100 for more information.

Saturday, March 26

Clean up at the Train Car Park

A community clean up will take place at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce Train Car Park, located at the corner of Rte. 112 and Rte. 347 in Port Jefferson Station, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come help get the Train Car Park spruced up for the Spring and Summer season by trimming brush and branches, clearing any trash, and making sure everything looks great! Continental breakfast will be available inside the train. All groups welcome to participate. Community service hours will be given if needed. Questions? Call 821-1313.

Mindfulness in Nature Walk

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a Mindfulness in Nature Walk from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Experience nature in this slow, mindful practice of forest bathing. Maureen Calamia will lead the walk, share some stories and some interesting facts about our connection to nature. But most of all, you’ll have time to experience it yourself. You can bring a small towel to sit on if you would like for one of the activities. $20 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. For more information, call 979-6344.

The Kennedy Dream Project

As part of the Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival, The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present The Kennedy Dream Project, a Jazz Studio Orchestra presentation based on composer Oliver Nelson’s musical tribute to John Fitzgerald Kennedy 55 years ago with new compositions by Tom Manuel, Ray Anderson, Oliver Nelson Jr., Dan Pugach, Peter Coco and Steve Salerno from 7 to 9:30 p.m. A second performance will be held at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on March 27 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children ages 6 and up; children 5 and under free. Visit www.thejazzloft.org to register. Call 751-1895 for more info.

SBU Symphony Orchestra

The Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a concert by the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Program will include works by Sheila Silver, Richard Strauss, William Walton. Tickets are $20 per person. To order, visit www.stallercenter.com or call 632-2787.

Sunday, March 27

The Kennedy Dream Project

See March 26 listing.

Car Show & Swap Meet

Long Island Cars will kick off the 2022 season with their Super Swap Sunday Car Show & Swap Meet today at the Bald Hill Cultural Center, 1 Ski Lane, Farmingville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles including street rods, muscle cars and antiques will be on display along with a vendor fair, live music by “The Fugitives,” food and refreshments. Admission is $10 per person, under age 12 free. Call 567-5898 or visit www.longislandcars.com.

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Sound Symphony Concert

Comsewogue High School, 565 North Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station will host a classic concert by the Sound Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. The program will include Dances in the Canebreaks by Florence Price, The Banks of Green Willow by George Butterworth and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1, featuring 2019 Concerto Competition winner William Tang. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, children under 12 free at the door. For more information, visit www.soundsymphony.org.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its 31st annual Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade from 2 to 6 p.m. along Patchogue-Holbrook Road and Portion Road. This year’s Grand Marshal will be Gerry McMenamin. Call 304-6303.

Long Island Museum lecture

As part of its current exhibit, Two Centuries of Long Island Women Artists: 1800-2000, the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will host a special program titled Lee Krasner in Context in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 2 p.m. Helen A. Harrison, historian, author and director of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center will speak about Lee Krasner, her art and her place among the other female abstractionists working on Long Island in the mid 20th century. Free with museum admission. Call 751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Flax Pond Lecture

The 17th annual Friends of Flax Pond lecture series kicks off with From Plankton to Whales – Why our local waters are worth protecting with Christopher Paparo at 3 p.m. at the Childs Mansion on Shore Road in Old Field. The presentation will be moderated by Distinguished Service Professor and Oceanographer, Dr Malcolm Bowman. Light refreshments will be served. Please bring a reusable coffee mug to reduce waste. The lecture is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, call 767-6287.

Monday, March 28

SHS Spring Lecture

The Smithtown Historical Society concludes its Spring Lecture Series with a presentation titled Seeking Sanctuary, 125 Years of Synagogues on Long Island, with author and photographer Brad Kolodny in the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown from 7 to 8 p.m. A book signing will follow. Free admission. For more information, call 265-6768.

Audubon lecture

Four Harbors Audubon Society presents a Zoom lecture titled Birds Are Telling Us It’s Time to Take Action on Climate Change at 7:30 p.m. Over the last 50 years, North America has lost over one quarter of its birds. Join Dr. Brooke Bateman, Director of Climate Science for the National Audubon Society, for a presentation on how future climate change will be one of the greatest threats to birds and how we can implement Natural Climate Solutions to address the climate crises. Free but registration is required by visiting www.4has.org.

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 30

Starry Nights concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will present Starry Nights Spring in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. The Starry Nights concerts at Staller Center have become a well-loved tradition, with artistic director Colin Carr creating unique chamber music programs that bring together world-class musicians from the Stony Brook University Department of Music. The program will include variations of Beethoven’s “Ich bin der Schneider Kakadu” for Piano Trio Opus 121a. Tickets range from $44 to $48. For more information, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Thursday, March 31

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Theater

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ‘50’s and ‘60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and many more. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. Read the review in next week’s paper!

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

Shakespeare’s Henry V

Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents Henry V by Shakespeare at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building on April 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $14, students 16 years of age or younger $9.75, veterans and Suffolk students with current ID receive one free ticket. To order, call 451-4163.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach seeks vendors for its Spring Craft Fair on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date May 22). $50 for a 10X10 spot. Food trucks also wanted. For more information, email Alex at [email protected]

◆ Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn is looking for craft vendors for its annual outdoor Friends of the Library Craft & Flea Market on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. The non-refundable fee for a 10X10 space is $35. To apply, visit www.harborfieldslibrary.org/friends.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks antique vendors for its outdoor Spring Antique Sale on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For an application, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.