State Senator Mattera visits The Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft founder and president Tom Manuel recently met with New York State Senator Mario Mattera (District 2) to give the Senator a tour of the Stony Brook Village museum and performance space and to discuss some of the Loft’s musical programs.

Members of the local business community, Jazz Loft board members and volunteers were also present. Manuel spoke about The Jazz Loft’s Young at Heart daytime concert series which is aimed at seniors, those suffering from memory loss, and their caretakers. The one-hour programs are designed to be interactive and provide a musical trip down memory lane for audience members. Live music was provided by Steve Salerno.

Pictured from left are Jazz Loft volunteers Barbara and Thom Brownsworth; musician Steve Salerno with guitar; Michael Ardolino, Jazz Loft board member and owner of Realty Connect USA; State Senator Mario Mattera; Tom Manuel, founder of the Jazz Loft; Carmine Inserra of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and owner of ProSysCon Computer Technologies; and Mr. Inserra’s wife Sara Inserra.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is located just 90 minutes from New York City and is the only music venue on Long Island that features exclusively jazz music. Learn more at www.thejazzloft.org or call 631-751-1895.