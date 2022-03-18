Times … and dates: March 17 to March 24, 2022

Ongoing

TVHS expands hours

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will be open for the spring season on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for exhibit tours of SPIES! and Chicken Hill and gift shop now through May 7. For more information, call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

Suffrage exhibit in Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson celebrates Women’s History Month with an exhibit on the second floor titled Celebrating Women’s Suffrage and the Timeless Connection of Nan Guzzetta. The exhibit runs through March 31 daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160.

Thursday, March 17

Chai Center Purim Party

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills will host a Purim in the Jungle Party with a Megillah reading at 5:30 p.m. followed by buffet dinner, live. music, open bar and a show by Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix Dog Show at 6:30 p.m. $22 per person. Registration required by calling 351-8672 or by visiting www.TheChaiCenter.com.

Friday, March 18

Wintertide Concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide Concert Series with Julia Crowe, an innovate and experimental guitarist from New York City, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $5 donation at the door. Call 802-2160 for more information.

Saturday, March 19

Metal for Tesla event

In honor of #GlobalRecyclingDay, the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyff, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham will present its annual Metal for Tesla fundraiser and community event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join them for a day of recycling, upcycling, exhibits and activities for all ages with a performance by Port Jefferson’s own “School of Rock” between noon and 3 p.m. 1 Stop Snack Shop will also be on site, serving up breakfast and lunch. There’s no entry fee, but attendees are asked to bring metal to help raise funds to rebuild Tesla’s lab. For more information, call 886-2632 or e-mail [email protected]

Women’s History Walking Tour

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Women’s History Walking Tour at noon today. What was life like in a 19th-Century coastal village when many of the men were out at sea? Travel back in time and explore the lives of local women as you stroll down Cold Spring Harbor’s Historic Main Street in this educator-led walking tour. Discover the struggles these women faced, along with the challenges historians have when reconstructing their stories. Fee is $12 adults, $8 children. Price includes museum admission. To register, visit cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 367-3418.

An Evening of Irish Music/ Dance

Join Celebrate St. James for An Evening of Irish Music and Dance at the St James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St, St James from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy music and songs from local musician Paul Henry and step dancers from the renowned Mulvihill-Lynch Irish Dance Studio. Enjoy “Irish” refreshments and try your luck winning a basket of Irish treats. $20 general admission, $15 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

The Hot Sardines in concert

Back by popular demand, the Hot Sardines head to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center’s Recital Hall tonight at 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of hot jazz in an irreverent yet soulful fashion as it was played in the era when live music was king…with a little glamour, a little grit and a lot of passion! Call 632-2787 for tickets.

Sunday, March 20

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Caumsett hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a five-mile walk in the center section of the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. While questions will be most welcome there will be no formal nature discussion during this moderately paced walk, thus affording the opportunity to relax, socialize, and enjoy the park’s beauty. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Monday, March 21

TVHS lecture

The Three Village Historical Society in Setauket continues its virtual lecture series with “History of the LIRR with a North Shore Perspective” with Don Fisher, President of the Railroad Museum of Long Island via Zoom at 7 p.m. Step back in time to April 1834 and the Long Island Rail Road is formed to be one link in a long chain of railroads connecting the East Coast of America. Learn about the LIRR’s growth in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s and discover the road’s train stations along the North Shore of Long Island and the importance of the rail line for travel to New York City. Followed by a Q&A. $5 suggested donation, free for members. To register, visit www.tvhs.org/lecture-series.

SHS lecture

The Smithtown Historical Society continues its Spring Lecture Series at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown with The Rich History of Long Island at 7 p.m. Noted teacher, lecturer and author Noel Gish will present a light hearted look at the rich history that is Long Island through an examination of the men and women who have lived and worked here, so that we may see how this island of ours fits into the nation’s history. Free. Registration is required by calling 265-6768.

Tuesday, March 22

Swing Into Spring Festival

The Jazz Loft and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn present a Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival at different locations throughout Stony Brook and Setauket today through March 27. The festival kicks off tonight with performances at Mario’s and Bliss restaurants in Setauket and Sweet Mamas in Stony Brook Village from 6 to 8 p.m. See full story and schedule on page B11.

Wednesday, March 23

Swing Into Spring Festival

See March 22 listing.

Aging in Place webinar

Burner Law Group, P.C. presents a free webinar titled Aging in Place at Home at 3:30 p.m. Now more than ever older adults are looking to age at home successfully with proper care in a thriving and familiar environment. Attorney Britt Burner will discuss the importance of basic estate planning documents and the application process for home care Medicaid.To RSVP, call 941-3434 or email [email protected]

Thursday, March 24

Swing Into Spring Festival

See March 22 listing.

Stony Brook Walking Tour

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization will host a walking tour titled “Against the Grain.” Tours will leave from the Stony Brook Grist Mill on Harbor Road at 10:30 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 751-2244. See more in sidebar on right.

Five Ways to Wellness event

The Space at Port Jefferson, 234 Traders Cove, Port Jefferson hosts Five Ways to Wellness, an evening dedicated to pain management, anxiety and sleeplessness, from 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring guest speakers Dee Earle-Browning, Indu Kaur, Elizabeth Martin, Heather Ippolito, Felicia Kasow and Dr. David Gentile with interactive acupuncture, yoga, reiki, hors d’oeuvres and wine. Free but tickets are required by visiting www.eventbrite.com. For further information, call 516-939-8960.

Leading Ladies Trivia Nite!

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum for a Leading Ladies Trivia Nite online at 7 p.m. Test your wits as you explore the lives and work of amazing women who made their marks on the world in film, art, history, science, literature, and music and more in a fun setting! Free to play; $10 donation appreciated in support of the museum’s events. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org to register.

Atelier lecture

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James will host a free webinar titled Painting En Plein Air: From Ideal to Practice via Zoom at 7 p.m. Painting en plein air was really an ideal for artists like J. M.W. Turner and John Constable, but it became a real credo for artists like Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, John Singer Sargent, Joaquín Sorolla and many others. In this lecture, painter, teacher and art historian Eric Alexander Santoli will cover the history, principles, materials and methods of painting en plein air. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Film

‘Chasing Coral’

Four Harbors Audubon Society will host a Movie Night at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on March 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join them for a screening of the documentary Chasing Coral, which explores why coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. Free but registration is required by calling Joy at 766-3075 or the library at 360-2480, ext. 232.

‘Finian’s Rainbow’

Celebrate St. James continues its Sunday Classic Film Series with a special screening of Finian’s Rainbow starring Fred Astaire and Petula Clark at the St James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St, St James on March 20 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. With commentary by Jack Ader. General admission is $20, $15 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Theater

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ‘50’s and ‘60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and many more. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Star Playhouse at the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents The Diary of Anne Frank on March 19 at 8 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m. In this transcendently powerful adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.