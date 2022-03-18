‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ art exhibit heads to Brookhaven Town Hall

To show solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine, the Town of Brookhaven will present the “Sunflowers for Ukraine” art exhibit at Brookhaven Town Hall starting on Monday, March 21. The exhibit is presented by the Town of Brookhaven’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Sports, and Cultural Resources and will be curated by Maureen Pouder, who runs art classes for the Town.

Ms. Pouder reached out to Councilwoman Jane Bonner with the idea to hold an art exhibit in response to the plight of the Ukrainian people. The Councilwoman embraced the idea and got the ball rolling.

“Maureen’s idea to have an art exhibit struck me as something that we needed to do. The resolve of the Ukrainians in the face of such a relentless attack from Russia is an inspiration to freedom-loving people all over the world. I encourage everyone to stop by to see the exhibit at Town Hall and show your support for the people of Ukraine,” said Councilwoman Bonner.

All the artwork on display is created by Brookhaven artists and features sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine and a symbol of solidarity and peace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many of the artists are from the Town’s art classes, which are held at the Town’s recreation centers. As part of the “Sunflowers for Ukraine” project, the participating artists will combine their talents to create a 50” X 40” watercolor painting featuring sunflowers by “Sunflowers for Ukraine” participating artists.

The exhibit will be located on the second-floor mezzanine at Brookhaven Town Hall, One Independence Hill in Farmingville. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. For more information about the exhibit or the Town of Brookhaven’s art classes program, call 631-451-8696.