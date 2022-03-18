Women’s softball powers past Army West Point in USF Tournament finale

The Stony Brook University softball team (9-5) powered past Army West Point (5-15), 10-1, in five innings to close out the USF Tournament on March 13 in Tampa, Florida. The Seawolves used a complete team effort en route to their ninth win of the season.

Senior pitcher Shelbi Denman went the distance for Stony Brook as she surrendered one run (earned) and struck out three in her team-leading fifth win of the season. Denman gave up five hits (three singles, two doubles) and did not walk a batter in 5.0 innings of work.

“We played a complete game today to successfully cap off a very good weekend for our team. Shelbi threw a great game, our defense was solid and we were so productive offensively, scoring in many ways throughout the lineup. We are responding well to our tough schedule and figuring out what it takes for us to win,” said head coach Megan T. Bryant.

The Seawolves opened the game up in the bottom of the second inning when they plated six runs. Junior catcher Corinne Badger got the scoring going as she launched a solo home run to tie the game up at 1-1. Sophomore outfielder Alicia Orosco drove in a pair of runs with a single to center that scored freshman outfielder Alyssa Costello and sophomore infielder Sofia Chambers.

Sophomore infielder Kyra McFarland brought home a run with a safety squeeze and sophomore utility Catherine Anne Kupinski followed with an RBI single to center field.

Stony Brook used a four-run bottom of the fourth inning to take a 10-1 lead, a score it would go on to win by. Senior infielder Nicole McCarvill drove in a run with a double to left center field for her third hit of the ball game.