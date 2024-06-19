Times … and dates: June 20 to June 27, 2024

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 59th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from June 21 to Aug. 24, Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 7 p.m. The 10-week festival will feature over 40 live performances including dance, theater and music. Bring seating. Held rain or shine. Free. For a list of scheduled performers, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. 631-271-8423

Thursday June 20

Lunch and Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch and Learn series with a presentation titled The Lloyds & Jupiter Hammon at Harbor Mist Restaurant, 105 Harbor Road, Cold Spring Harbor from noon to 2 p.m. Presenter Andrew Tharler, Education and Engagement Director, Preservation Long Island, will discuss the life and writing of Jupiter Hammon, the first published Black American poet who was enslaved by the Lloyd family on Long Island in the 18th century. $55 per person, $45 members includes a two-course gourmet meal and dessert. Cash bar available. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045

Juneteenth Fashion Show

In celebration of Juneteenth, Rhonda Gooden of Chez Lâa Reine Boutique on New York Avenue in Huntington, will host a “fabulous” fashion show on the Great Lawn of the Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a dozen models showcasing African American styles from today and yesteryear along with a poetry reading, cultural exhibit and bbq (fee). Free admission. 631-427-5240

Summer Thursday at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook kicks off its 2024 Summer Thursdays series with a free screening of The Chisels Are Calling followed by a Q&A with director Trevor Laurence and John Monteleone, as well as a performance by Chico Pinheiro from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The special event also includes free admission to the museum’s latest exhibit, Musical Masterworks. A unique way to experience the LIM after hours. 631-751-0066

Goat & Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St. Smithtown presents two Goat & Alpaca Yoga workshops (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.) with Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Features 45 minutes of yoga followed by 15 minutes of photo-ops and a play session to cool down. BYO yoga mat and water. Tickets are $35 at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

Vanderbilt Lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture titled The Mummy and the Obelisk: The Vanderbilts and Ancient Egypt at 7 p.m. Roberta Casagrande-Kim, an archaeologist and curator of ancient art, will give a lecture on the Vanderbilt family’s fascination with ancient Egypt. Ticket are $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday June 21

Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill Tours

Huntington Historical Society will give a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill at 11 a.m. Built in 1795, the mill is one of the best preserved 18th-century tide mills in the country. The 1½-hour tour includes a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach. For ages 12 and up. $20 per person, $15 members. Reservations required. 631-427-7045, www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Hoops for Hope Fundraiser

Hope House Ministries will host the 8th Annual Jake Engel Hoops for Hope Fundraiser at Cedar Beach Basketball Court, 244 Harbor Beach Road in Mt. Sinai from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 3v3 Basketball Tournament, food, music, basket prizes and raffles. All are welcome to enjoy a fun, exciting night. All proceeds to benefit Hope House Ministries. To register for the 3v3 tournament or for more information, visit www.hhm.org/hoops-for-hope-fundraiser/ or call 631-473-8796.

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Third Friday series with a presentation on The Aluminaire House with guest speakers Frances Campani and Jon Michael Schwarting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Free. No RSVP required. 631-751-7707

Saturday June 22

Farmingdale Craft & Gift Fair

Farmingdale will host a Craft & Gift Fair featuring vendors and food along Main Street and the Village Green today and June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a Farmers Market on June 23. 516-442-6000

Community Dance Workshop

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Community Dance Workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Explore community and connection through guided movement with dance educator Jacqueline Lynch. No dance experience necessary! Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to register.

Adopt & Rescue Event

Anna and Raven from The Anna & Raven Show on WALK 97.5 will host their 4th annual Adopt + Rescue event at Little Shelter, 33 Warner Road, Huntington from noon to 5 p.m. Meet tons of adoptable dogs and cats with live music and raffle baskets. 631-368-8770

Pride Festival

Art League of Long Island, 107 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills presents its inaugural Pride celebration, hosted in partnership with Colored Colors from 2 to 8 p.m. with showcases featuring talented queer artists, a campaign spotlighting leaders in the LGBTQ+ community, workshops for all ages, led by queer artists, and dazzling live performances on the Art League’s new stage. Free admission. 631-462-5400

OLLI One-Day University

Lifelong learners are invited to a showcase of fun and educational workshops as part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Stony Brook University’s Student Activities Center Ballroom, first floor, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Topics include art, music, history, humor, entertainment and more. $15 per person includes refreshments, giveaways, and raffles. To RSVP, visit stonybrook.edu/olli/oneday or 631-632-6554.

Black History Walking Tour

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport celebrates Juneteenth with a Black History Walking Tour on June 22 at 1 p.m. Presented by researcher Ceylan Swenson, attendees will experience familiar locations from a different vantage point, as they hear the compelling narratives of the diverse Black families who have called Northport and its surrounding areas home for generations. Tour begins in Northport Village Park. $7 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org. 631-757-9859

Sunday June 23

Farmingdale Craft & Gift Fair

See June 22 listing.

Car Show and Swap Meet

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, hosts a Car Show and Swap Meet by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display with vendors selling parts and accessories, food and entertainment. Admission is $10, under 12 years are free. 631-567-5898, www.LongIslandCars.com

Elks Smithtown USA Car Show

Smithtown Elks Lodge #2036, 120 Edgewood Ave., Smithtown presents its 4th annual Elks Smithtown USA Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with antique, classic, custom, muscle and special interest vehicles. Fee is $5 for spectators, kids under 12 are free. Rain date is June 30. 631-873-6068

Huntington Lighthouse Tour

The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society hosts guided tours of the historic Huntington Lighthouse on June 23, July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. Built in 1912, it is on the National Register of Historic Places. Enjoy a boat ride out and back to the lighthouse, and learn about the history of the Huntington lighthouse, how it was saved from demolition by a dedicated group of volunteers, and the important role it continues to play as a working navigational aid. One hour boat tour leaves from Gold Star Battalion Beach, 324 West Shore Road, Huntington continuously starting at 11 a.m. Last boat departs at 3 p.m. Flat rubber soled shoes required (no flip flops). $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 children ages 5 to 12. www.huntingtonlighthouse.org/tours

TruckFest

American Truck Historical Society Long Island Chapters will hold a TruckFest — All Truck Show at The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring pick-ups to Peterbilts and everything in between including big rigs, jeeps and all utility coupe trucks. $5 admission for spectators. All you can eat bbq for $20. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Rain date is Sept. 8. 631-774-7555

LI Moose Classic Car Club Car Show

Baiting Hollow Church, 2416 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow hosts the Long Island Moose Classic Car Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with entertainment, refreshments, raffles and vendors. $5 for spectators. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Hospital. Rain date is June 30. 631-831-3547

Caumsett Hike

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Lloyd Harbor hosts a Map Hike from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Participants will use a map of the park to navigate to specific destinations. The hike will cover approximately 5 miles over some hills. $4 per person. Adults only. Advance registration required by calling 631-423-1770.

Benner’s Farm Concert

Good Earth Soundstage at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes Hank Stone and Ben Diamond in concert from 3 to 5 p.m. $15 donation at the door. Bring seating. Proceeds will benefit the artists and Homestead Arts for this year’s Fiddle & Folk Festival. 631-689-8172

Josie Bello in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Josie Bello (folk, country & blues) from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org.

Michael Goldstein in concert

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills welcomes Michael Goldstein in concert at 5 p.m. Featuring Latin, pop and jazz genres. Tickets are $15 per person. To RSVP, visit www.thechaicenter.com/concert. 631-351-8672

Monday June 24

Pride Picnic in Smithtown

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, 200 New Highway, Commack hosts the 3rd Annual Pride Family Picnic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic dinner and come join the Town of Smithtown Unity Council and the Youth Bureau to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with games, face painting, DJ, crafts and more. Snacks, beverages and desserts will be served. $12 parking without a Smithtown parking sticker. To register (by June 21) visit bit.ly/smithtownpride2024.

Tuesday June 25

Reboli Art Reception

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will host a reception for the opening of the Gallery North Wet Paint Festival exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of the People’s Choice award will be announced. 631-751-7707

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to sing along with Ted Haiman, piano accompanist and entertainer, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Wednesday June 26

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

St. James Summer Nights

St. James Elementary School, 580 Lake Ave., St. James hosts St. James Summer Nights tonight, July 17 (rain date July 24) and Aug. 14 (rain date Aug. 21) from 5 to 9:30 p.m. featuring live music, crafts and vendors under the summer stars. 516-220-8217

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus celebrates its 31st annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival at Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport tonight, June 27 and 28 from 6 to 11 p.m. and June 29 from 3 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, games, food, craft beer, live music by Totally Taylor and circus show by Cirque Cyber. Fireworks on June 28. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-261-1077

Milagro in Concert

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn presents its annual summer outdoor concert featuring Milagro (Santana tribute band) at 7 p.m. The band will play Carlos Santana’s legendary hits, blending rock, blues, funk, Latin, and jazz to capture his musical style and rhythm. This concert is open to the public, and there is no registration required. Bring seating. 631-757-4200

Thursday June 27

St. Anthony’s Family Festival

See June 26 listing.

Next Chapter Author Talk

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue, Huntington welcomes former New York Jet defensive tackle and current Jets radio analyst Marty Lyons for an Author Talk at 7 p.m. Lyons will be speaking about and signing copies of his book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the New York Jets Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box.” www.thenextchapterli.com.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Free. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Theater

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler.” Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 30. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story ­— a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Romeo and Juliet from June 7 to July 5 (No performance June 19 & 21). Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of star crossed lovers follows two families locked in an ancient rivalry. When two children from opposing sides fall in love, they challenge the imposed norms of the time and set both families on a path to ruin. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Newsies’

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit Newsies heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 13 to Aug. 18. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.