Kids Korner: June 20 to 27, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown continues its First Steps in Nature series for ages 2 to 4 on June 21 at 9:30 a.m. An experienced educator will lead your youngster through hands-on exciting activities, crafts, stories and much more. Children will gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344.

Me & You with Keri Wirth

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Lloyd Harbor presents Me & You with Keri Wirth on June 23 at 10:30 a.m. Rock out to singer/songwriter Keri Wirth’s original music that is funny and educational and dance your way into the sunny day. Pick up an instrument and create a harmonious musical environment with other families in the peaceful Walled Garden. For ages infant to 5 years old and families. Fee is $20. To register, visit www.caumsettfoundation.org/programs. 631-423-1770

Sunday Funday Mud Day

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents its annual Sunday Funday Mud Day on June 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Join them for slime making, sand playing and volcano building. Meet some animals that love to dig around just like you! $15 per child and no charge for adults. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 24 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Dress Up at Sea

Love costumes? The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor presents Dress Up at Sea on June 27 at 2:30 p.m. and again at 430 p.m. Dive into sailors’ sea traditions and discover line-crossing ceremonies where crew members dressed as underwater queens and mermaids. Join drag artist Bella Noche for Drag Story Hour to explore maritime mermaid tales. Get your face painted and create cool costume crafts! $20 child; $10 adult. Advance registration required by visiting www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Raggedy Ann & Andy’

“Be a buddy, be a pal, be a friend …” Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Raggedy Ann and Andy from July 5 to July 27. The world’s favorite and most famous rag dolls come to life in a heart-warming adventure about friendship and loyalty as the toys save the Tiwilliger Toy Workshop for Extra-Special Friends. A captivating tale of the power of love and cooperation. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Labyrinth’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Labyrinth on June 23 at noon. Teenager Sarah, stuck babysitting her baby brother, angrily wishes that goblins from her favorite book The Labyrinth will come take him away. When her wish comes true, Sarah must head into the Labyrinth herself to save him. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.