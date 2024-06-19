Shelter Pets of the Week: Hocus and Pocus

1 of 2

MEET HOCUS AND POCUS!

This week’s featured shelter pets are Hocus and her sister, Pocus who were adopted from the Smithtown Animal Shelter as kittens. They are affectionate, playful and loving.

They lived in a home with another cat, a large dog and a 5-year-old child. Two years later, they ended up back at the shelter when their tiny human developed allergies to them. These sisters have always been together and the shelter staff want to keep it that way. If you are interested in meeting Hocus and Pocus, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in the Meet and Greet room.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.