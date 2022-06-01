Times … and dates: June 2 to June 9, 2022

Thursday June 2

Stony Brook Walking Tour

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour today at 11:50 a.m. or 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the village. $10 per person. Make your reservations by calling 751-2244.

Friday June 3

Three Village Farmers Market

The Three Village Farmers Market opens for the season today on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket from 3 to 7 p.m. Join them for a grand opening celebration. The historic Bayles-Swezey House c.1800 will be also be open for self-guided tours for #PayWhatYouCan Fridays. Call 901-7151. See more on page B15.

An Evening of Opera

After a two year hiatus, Opera Night Long Island returns in person with an Open Mic Night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of opera arias, art songs, and musical theater with guest performances by Amanda Levy, Darlene Bennett, Heidi Crane, Maurizio Casa, Arthur Lai and Bernardo Medeiros. $10 donation at the door. Visit www.operanight.org.

Saturday June 4

Wet Paint Festival

Gallery North will present the 18th annual Wet Paint Festival at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket today and June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With over 40 participating artists, this two-day outdoor festival will be a celebration of the creative process. Visitors can watch artists paint plein air, discover their local history, and learn about nature, all in an inspiring, farm setting. The event will feature tours of the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, birdwatching tours with the Four Harbors Audubon Society, live music and more. Free. Call 751-2676 for more information.

Spring Village Craft Fair

Rescheduled from May 28. The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a Spring Village Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 125 exhibitors are expected featuring fine art, photography, textiles, jewelry, wood crafts, soft sculpture, home and garden decor, organic bath and body products, candles, gourmet foods, live music and food trucks. Free admission. Call 846-1459.

Vanderbilt Watercolor Workshop

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will hold a watercolor workshop in the Hall of Fishes from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 16 and older. A museum educator will discuss William K. Vanderbilt II’s marine expeditions and the work of curator-artist William Belanske. Participants will sketch and paint from the collection. $20 per person. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Super Cruisers Car Show

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Rd., Port Jefferson will host the 1st annual AHEPA Chapter 319 Port Jefferson Car Show with the Super Cruisers Nostalgia Car Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuirng music by DJ Night Train and vendors. Breakfast and lunch available. Free admission. Call 516-885-7445.

St. Baldrick’s Day

Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub, 229 Laurel Ave., Northport invites the community to its St. Baldrick’s Day event from noon to 5 p.m. Whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer, or donate, the event’s proceeds will help fund childhood cancer research grants. To register, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/nappertandys2022.

Craft Beer Festival

The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents its annual Whales, Ales and Salty Tales Craft Beer Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Help support museum community programming while you sample unique beers, ales, ciders and meads crafted at local Long Island breweries, sing along to live sea shanties with Stuart Markus, tour the museum’s exhibits and gallery; take part in hourly Whale Tales, and stop by the workshop to hear Ale Tales from local brewers. For 21 and older. Fee is $35, $15 designated drivers. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org for tickets.

Spanish Guitar Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series will a Spanish Guitar concert featuring classical guitarist Francisco Roldán at 6 p.m. The solo recital will include music from Cuba (Brouwer), Mexico (Ponce), Paraguay (Barrios), and Spain (Moreno-Torroba and Rodrigo). Free. Call 655-7798.

Sunday June 5

Wet Paint Festival

See June 4 listing.

Car Show St. James

Long Island Cars will host a “Super Swap Sunday” Car Show at Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, imports and cars of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s along with vendors, food and entertainment. Admission is $10, free for ages 11 and under. Rain date is June 12. Call 567-5898 or visit www.longislandcars.com

Thai Fair

Vajiradhammapadip Buddhist Temple, 110 Rustic Road, Centereach hosts a Thai Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with crafts and food. Thai music and dance show starts at 12;30 p.m. $5 admission fee, children 12 and under free. Call 471-8006.

Spring Car Show

The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville will host a car show by the Long Island Moose Classic Car Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with entertainment and refreshments. , limooseclassiccarclub.com. Admission is $5 per person. Rain date is June 12. Call 831-3547 for further details.

Smithtown Festival Day

The Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce presents Smithtown Festival Day along Main Street in Smithtown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy vendors, music, arts and crafts, raffles, food and more. Call 979-8069 or visit www.smithtownchamber.com.

North Meets South Festival

Tanger Outlets, 1770 West Main St., Riverhead hosts a North Meets South Farms, Food and Drink Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy provisions from local farms, food from East End restaurants, drinks from local breweries, vineyards and cider houses, live entertainment, and activities for all ages. $8 cash at the door. Call 848-7544 or visit www.northmeetssouthfestival.com.

Thrift Barn Sale

Temple Beth Emeth, 52 Mt. Sinai Ave., Mount Sinai will hold a Thrift Barn Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring new donations of maternity clothes, children and baby clothes, new women’s clothes, baby items and a whole lot more at discounted prices. Call 928-4103.

Wildlife Walk

Enjoy unforgettable wild encounters and learn about Long Island’s wildlife at Volunteers for Wildlife’s family-friendly Wildlife Walk fundraiser on the grounds of the Seminary Retreat & Conference Center, 440 West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet wildlife ambassadors at 8 education stations, create wild crafts and learn how to make a difference for wildlife. Refreshments include pizza and ice cream. Tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for kids 4 and older. Visit www.volunteersforwildlife.org to purchase tickets.

Maritime History Walking Tour

Join the Three Village Historical Society for a maritime history walking tour titled Down the Ways, the Wooden Ship Era at 11 a.m. Led by Historian Beverly C. Tyler, guests will learn about shipbuilders, ship captains, and families prominent in Setauket’s maritime history. Tours leave from the Brookhaven Town Dock, 58 Shore Road, East Setauket. $20, $5 children under age 12. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are strongly recommended by visiting www.tvhs.org. Walk-ins MUST pay in cash at the start of tour. Call 751-3730.

Spring Festival of Gardens Tour

The Huntington Historical Society presents the Spring Festival of Gardens Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Come spend a day enjoying some of Huntington’s gorgeous gardens during this self-guided tour to delight and inspire you. And don’t miss refreshments and the Society’s popular plant sale at the historical Kissam property, 434 Park Avenue, Huntington. Tickets are $40 per person, $35 for members, $45 day of the event, if available. For more information, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Nordic Midsummer LI

Sons of Norway Loyal Lodge & Vasa Swedish Lindbergh Lodge present the 1st annual Nordic Midsummer LI, a celebration of the summer solstice, at the Sons of Norway Hall, 201 7th St., St. James from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, food, games, traditional ringdancing, raffle, bonfire and much more. Bring a lawn chair. $10 adults, children ages 16 and under free. Questions? Call 338-8994.

Drowned Meadow Cottage reopens – This event has been canceled

Drowned Meadow Cottage Museum, corner of West Broadway and Barnum Ave., Port Jefferson will celebrate a grand reopening from 1 to 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, historical reenactment, museum tours, pirates, patriots, children’s storytime and more! Rain date is June 12. Call 473-4724 for further details.

Grist Mill tours

The Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook will be open today and every Sunday through October from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the inner workings of the mill as it crushes grain into flour and hear about its 323 year history on a guided tour will a miller during guided tours and a visit the Country Store. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children. Cash only. For more information on the Stony Brook Grist Mill and for large group tours, call The Ward Melville Heritage Organization at 751-2244.

Sunday Street Concert

Rescheduled from May 22. WUSB-FM’s Sunday Street Series celebrates his sixty years of recording and performing by presenting “Dylan Through the Decades” — a webcast on the Facebook page of The Long Island Museum at 7 p.m. Artists from the United States, France, England, and Scotland will share their interpretations of Dylan songs from over the six decades since the release of his 1962 debut album. Participating singers include Olivier Durand, The Kennedys, Ray Lambiase, Jez Lowe, Rod MacDonald & Big Brass Bed, Paul McKenna, Elliott Murphy, Willie Nile, Tom Russell, Steve Tilston, Sloan Wainwright, Pat Wictor, and Brooks Williams. Visit facebook.com/LIMuseum.

Monday June 6

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday June 7

An evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. The first session will be open to children aged 7 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 265-6768.

Wednesday June 8

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. Call 929-3500.

Audubon Lecture

The Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society hosts a free webinar titled Death Be Not Hungry at 7 p.m. What bird of prey is majestic, powerful, and awe-inspiring? Of course, it’s vultures! Discover the incredible world of the humble vulture, along with other fascinating scavenging birds who turn death into dinner. Explore their indispensable roles in the ecosystem and evolution with Dr. Coby Klein, who will share what they do for us, and what we can do for them. Register at www.hobaudubon.org.

Thursday June 9

Look Book Luncheon

Grab your fanciest hat and get off to the races! Mint Clothing Boutique will be celebrating the release of their first private line of designs at a Belmont Stakes themed Look Book Luncheon at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook from noon to 3 p.m. As guests enjoy their al fresco lunch, models will stroll through the gardens wearing the private line’s breathable, sustainable and easy-to-wear styles. Tickets for this event are $35 per person and include a three-course prix fix lunch. Rain date is June 10. To reserve your seat, call 751-0555.

Cooking at the SHS

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Mai St., Smithtown kicks off a new cooking series — featuring local culinary pros sharing tips, techniques, and a taste to bring the community together -— in front of the Roseneath Cottage from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Myra Naseem of Elegant Eating and Nancy Vallarella of Long Island Locavore will put together three themed boards/platters just in time for summer entertaining. Tickets are $20 per person in advance at Eventbrite.com, $30 at the door (cash or check). See more on page B3.

Film

‘Cyrano’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett on June 2 at 2 p.m. Registration is required by calling 928-1212 or by visiting www.cplib.org.

‘Kiss the Ground’

Four Harbors Audubon Society continues its Friday Night Movie Series with a screening of Kiss the Ground at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road Smithtown on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. Narrated by Woody Harrelson, the documentary explores the importance of soil which is often overlooked,neglected and taken very much for granted. Free but registration is required by calling 766-3075.

Theater

‘Carrie The Musical’

The Engeman Select Players at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Carrie The Musical on June 6 and June 7 at 7 p.m. Based on the Stephen King novel, Carrie The Musical tells the dark story of Carrie White, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Much Ado About Nothing from June 5 to June 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Kinky Boots’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.