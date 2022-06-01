Cayla’s Column: Surround yourself in the beauty of BLOOM at the Reboli Center

1 of 8

By Cayla Rosenhagen

It’s springtime, and there is no better place to immerse yourself in the season’s beauty and hopeful spirit than in Stony Brook Village. Like an idyllic landscape painting, vibrant flowers are blooming across town, and the trees are budding in an energizing chartreuse. In the village, this break in the weather and the new growth are perfect causes to celebrate, and the Reboli Center for Art and History aims to do just that with its new exhibition: BLOOM.

BLOOM is a mixed-media exhibit featuring spring-themed works by the gallery’s namesake, Joseph Reboli, as well as works by Mireille Belajonas, Kyle Blumenthal, Joan Branca, Bill Buchholz, Casey Chalem Anderson, Pamela duLong Williams, Pamela Herbst, Melissa Imossi, Rosanne Kaloustian, Linda Davison Mathues, Angela Stratton, Ty Stroudsurg, Chris Wagner, Nancy Wernersbach, and Charles Wildbank. The exhibit spans multiple rooms and features exquisitely vibrant and uplifting landscapes and still lifes, each capturing the floral splendor spring offers. Each piece masterfully radiates the qualities of spring- light, optimism, beauty, and wonder.

Explore the exhibit and admire the works by talented West Sayville native, Chris Wagner, the Center’s Artisan of the Month. His detailed wood carvings of birds are created using a chainsaw!

The Three Village Garden Club is also featured in a sub-exhibit in the History Room, with floral arrangements, more artwork, and artifacts. Additionally, check out the gift shop, stocked with unique art-adorned merchandise, jewelry, and watches, perfect for Fathers’ Day gifts.

The Reboli Center was opened to the public in 2016 and named after internationally recognized local realist painter Joseph Reboli, (1945-2004). Situated at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook, the gallery overlooks the Stony Brook Creek as well as the historic village. It offers rotating and featured exhibits showcasing local artists and the history of the area.

Please visit the Center’s website at rebolicenter.org for more information regarding upcoming and current exhibitions or call 631-751-7707.

Visit BLOOM on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until July 10. BLOOM is a must-see on your next outing in Stony Brook Village!

Cayla Rosenhagen is a local high school student who enjoys capturing the unique charm of the community through photography and journalism. She serves on the board of directors for the Four Harbors Audubon Society and Brookhaven’s Youth Board, and is the founder and coordinator of Beach Bucket Brigade, a community outreach program dedicated to environmental awareness, engagement, and education. She is also an avid birder, hiker, and artist who is concurrently enrolled in college.