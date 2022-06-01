Smithtown Department of Public Safety to run amnesty program for parking tickets

The Town of Smithtown Department of Public Safety will run an amnesty program for all parking tickets issued in the past nine years. Beginning June 1st, 2022 all parking violations issued between January 1, 2013 – December 31, 2021 can be paid off with a 50% reduction on the amount of the outstanding fine. The program will be available from June 1st, 2022 through June 30th, 2022.

HOW TO PAY:

To accept this offer you must pay the amnesty offer amount in full by June 30, 2022. You may pay online at www.parkingticketassist.com/ smithtown or you may pay by check or money order to 65 Maple Avenue, Smithtown. If you have pleaded “Not Guilty” to these parking tickets you may change your plea to “Guilty” in order to take advantage of the 50% reduction.

This offer ends on June 30th, 2022 at which time the original fine and full penalty will be reinstated for unpaid summonses.

The amnesty program is applicable to any outstanding summonses issued between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2021. The offer of a 50% reduction in payment of fine will be available through the month of June.