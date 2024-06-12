Times … and dates: June 13 to June 20, 2024

Thursday June 13

LIM Alzheimer’s Conference

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents its 8th Annual Arts and Alzheimer’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover the vast and enriching opportunities available for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss. This daylong conference is intended for those who work in healthcare facilities, professional & family care partners, as well as the staff of cultural organizations who are looking to find meaningful ways to further connect with those living with dementia through the arts. Available in person or on Zoom at no charge. Preregistration is required by visiting www.longislandmuseum.org.

Community Blood Drive

A blood drive by New York Blood Center in memory of NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos will be held at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Shrine Place, Greenlawn from 1 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 631-261-7272 or call 800-933-BLOOD.

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

Saints Philip & James Roman Catholic Church, 1 Carow Place, St. James will host their annual Family Festival today, June 14 and 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. and June 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. This family friendly annual festival features exciting carnival rides for all ages by Newton Shows, delicious festival eats and carnival treats, games and prizes, and fun for the entire family. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-584-5454

Friday June 14

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

See June 13 listing.

Grounds & Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds Cafe concert featuring O’Malley’s Motley Musical Revue with doors opening at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m. James O’Malley graces the stage with a cast of musical friends, including 3 of Hearts, Femmes Enchantees, Take 2, and Mountain Maidens. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. 631-751-0297.

Sounds on the Sound

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Sounds on the Sound, a sunset cruise on the Port Jefferson Ferry from 7:45 to 10:45 p.m. Dance all night long with the Amber Ferrari Band playing music of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Tickets are $40 per person and include 1 drink ticket for wine or beer. *Deadline to register is June 14 at noon. 631-473-1414, www.portjeffchamber.com

Saturday June 15

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

See June 13 listing.

Foodie Fest and Craft Fair

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mt. Sinai presents its first annual Foodie Fest and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food trucks, artisan gifts, specialty vendors and North Shore Youth Council art show. Free admission. 631-403-4846

Garage Sale Fundraiser

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will hold an Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Center’s parking lot. Proceeds benefit the wildlife center’s mission. Come shop for treasures and support a great cause! 631-979-6344

Rocky Point Garden Tour

The 12th annual Rocky Point Garden Tour, a self-guided walk through the community’s best home gardens, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with garden goods for sale and raffle. $20 per person. Tickets are available at Heritage Paint, 637 Route 25A, Rocky Point and Flowers on Broadway, 43 Broadway, Rocky Point. All proceeds benefit the Rocky Point Civic Association. For more information, call 631-521-5726.

Yard Sale Fundraiser

Miller Place Historical Society hosts a Yard Sale Fundraiser at the Daniel Hawkins House, 111 North Country Road, Miller Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come shop for treasures. Street parking only. 631-476-5742

Rocky Point Strawberry Festival

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point presents their annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with craft vendors, delicious food and desserts, bake sale, HUGE Tag Sale, gift basket raffles, and children’s activities. 631-744-9355

Kings Park Day

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce presents the 46th annual Kings Park Day Town Fair along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 250 vendors, music, craft fair, games, rides, live performances and entertainment, international food court, sidewalk dining, raffles, giveaways and much more. Fun for the whole family. Free admission. 631-269-7678

Northport Pridefest

The Village of Northport hosts the 2024 Northport Pridefest at Northport Village Park from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with featured performances by the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus, Emmet Hughes Band, Memory Lane Trio and the Gilbert & Sullivan Light Company. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy the music, stroll among the vendor tents, picnic in the park, explore Northport’s many specialty shops, galleries, antique stores, restaurants, wine stores, brewery, the museum and enjoy all that Northport has to offer. www.northportpridefest.com

Pride on the Farm

Celebrate Pride Month with a free family event at the Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy wagon rides, crafts, dancing, rainbow treats, a unicorn story time and educational resources from Stony Brook Medicine. 631-852-4600

Sunday June 16

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

See June 13 listing.

Father’s Day Hike

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association will host a guided hike with WWBA Tour Guide and Educator, Jack Canfora, to Jayne’s Hill, the highest point on Long Island, at 11 a.m. Participants will follow the hike Walt Whitman took when visiting his childhood home. Meet in West Hills County Park parking lot, Sweet Hollow Road, Melville. $10 suggested donation. 631-427-5240

LITMA Contradance

Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 215 Main St., Smithtown will host a contradance by the Long Island Traditional Music Association at 2 p.m. with basic instruction at 1:45 p.m. Tod Whittemore will be calling with music by John Kalinowski & Mickey Koth. $15 adults, $10 members, $7.50 students, children under 16 free with paid adult. 631-369-7854

Benner’s Farm Concert

Good Earth Soundstage at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes Buddy Merriam in concert from 3 to 5 p.m. $15 donation at the door. Bring seating. Proceeds will benefit the artists and Homestead Arts for this year’s Fiddle & Folk Festival. 631-689-8172

The Phil Firetog Trio in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by The Phil Firetog Trio from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday June 17

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket with The History of Magic and the Magic of History with Judge Gary Brown at 7 p.m. Learn about the colorful history of stage magic, including the work of magicians on Long Island and in the Three Villages over the past century. Free. First 25 guests receive a free magic trick to take home. Pre-registration encouraged by visiting www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday June 18

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a workshop on Retirement Strategies by Chris Buzzanca in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Tea with a Spot of History

Three Village Historical Society continues its Tea with a Spot of History with a presentation titled The Wanderer:The Last American Slave Ship​ at the Stony Brook Yacht Club, 21 Shore Road, Stony Brook at 1 p.m. Join historian Bev Tyler as he presents his decades long research on The Wanderer, a slave ship that was built in East Setauket a half-century after Congress banned the slave trade. Tickets are $20 per person, $15 members and includes a tea party with scones. To register, visit www.tvhs.org. 631-751-3730

Fourth of July Garland Workshop

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Fourth of July Garland workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. and again from 7 to 8 p.m. Create a patriotic-themed garland using decorative fabric with Theresa Maritato. Nonrefundable materials cost is $5. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to register.

Summer Swap Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will host a series of “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn kicking off tonight with a performance by Skye Hamilton-Carranza from 6 to 8 p.m. The series continues on July 9 and July 23. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Sponsored by Stony Brook University, Stony Brook Medicine and community businesses. Bring seating. Free. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Travel Presentation Club

The Travel Presentation Club will meet at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. Dr. Marianne McNamara, one of CRESLI’s (The Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island’s) naturalists and Professor of Biology at SCCC, will make a presentation entitled “Highway to Heaven: A Road Trip to Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Wind Cave, Badlands, and Custer (State) Parks.” Free and open to all. [email protected]

Owl Prowl

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl Tuesday from 8 to 10 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Anthony Nunziata in Concert

Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro presents Anthony Nunziata in concert at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport at 8 p.m. Emceed by Joy Mangano, the event will feature an opening performance by American Idol contestant Leah Laurenti. Tickets are $95 per person. Proceeds benefit the future Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Call 516-775-5683 for more information.

Wednesday June 19

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday June 20

Lunch and Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch and Learn series with a presentation titled The Lloyds & Jupiter Hammon at Harbor Mist Restaurant, 105 Harbor Road, Cold Spring Harbor from noon to 2 p.m. Presenter Andrew Tharler, Education and Engagement Director, Preservation Long Island, will discuss the life and writing of Jupiter Hammon, the first published Black American poet who was enslaved by the Lloyd family on Long Island in the 18th century. $55 per person, $45 members includes a two-course gourmet meal and dessert. Cash bar available. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045

Juneteenth Fashion Show

In celebration of Juneteenth, Rhonda Gooden of Chez Lâa Reine Boutique on New York Avenue in Huntington, will host a “fabulous” fashion show on the Great Lawn of the Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will feature a dozen models showcasing African American styles from today and yesteryear along with a poetry reading, cultural exhibit and bbq (fee). Free admission. 631-427-5240

Summer Thursday at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook kicks off its 2024 Summer Thursdays series with a free screening of The Chisels Are Calling followed by a Q&A with director Trevor Laurence and John Monteleone, as well as a performance by Chico Pinheiro from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The special event also includes free admission to the museum’s latest exhibit, Musical Masterworks. A unique way to experience the LIM after hours. 631-751-0066

Vanderbilt Lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture titled The Mummy and the Obelisk: The Vanderbilts and Ancient Egypt at 7 p.m. Roberta Casagrande-Kim, an archaeologist and curator of ancient art, will give a lecture on the Vanderbilt family’s fascination with ancient Egypt. Ticket are $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘Goodfellas’

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a screening of Goodfellas on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Martin Scorsese’s mob masterpiece exposes the fascinating, mysterious and violent underworld of New York’s Mafia families through the life of insider Henry Hill. With an introduction by film historian Philip Harwood. Tickets are $16, $10 members. To order in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler.” Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 30. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story ­— a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Romeo and Juliet from June 7 to July 5 (No performance June 19 & 21). Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of star crossed lovers follows two families locked in an ancient rivalry. When two children from opposing sides fall in love, they challenge the imposed norms of the time and set both families on a path to ruin. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Newsies’

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit Newsies heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 13 to Aug. 18. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

