Shelter Pet of the Month: Pepé Le Pew

Adopt Pepé Le Pew!

Meet Pepé Le Pew, a charming pint sized two year old, black & white, male boxer mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Pepé is small in stature for his breed, but his ability to capture the hearts of dog loving humans is tremendous. This sweet boy was found as a stray, and sadly never claimed.

Upon arriving at the shelter Pepé was initially shy, but once he realized that he was in a safe and friendly environment he began to show what an affectionate and loving pup he truly is. He has the most irresistible and gentle way of leaning up against one’s leg while gazing into your eyes as gentle persuasion for attention and play time in kind. This young and beautiful boy has a lifetime of unconditional love, laughter and memories to give one lucky family. Pepé would thrive in a home with children over the age of ten, doggy siblings, and possibly cats.

Name note: When Pepé Le Pew was found, he had the distinct odor of being recently “skunked” as in sprayed by a skunk. Coupled with his tuxedo coloring and flirtatious nature the team at the shelter named him after the Looney Toons animated cartoon character.

If you are interested in meeting Pepé Le Pew please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.