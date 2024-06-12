Austin Wiliams wins 13 Telly awards for its Hope Makes It Happen campaign

Advertising and public relations agency Austin Williams (AW) of Hauppauge has announced that its HOPE makes it happen campaign for Hope Credit Union (HOPE) won 13 awards, including four gold, three silver, and six bronze at the 45th Annual Telly Awards, honoring excellence in video and television across all screens.

Most notably, HOPE makes it happen won the People’s Telly Gold Award, where the public can vote for their favorite entries, underscoring its impact and widespread audience acclaim. The campaign seeks to empower individuals and business owners in unbanked and underserved communities and has won awards in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), Social Impact, Branding, Art Direction, and other categories.

“A Telly Award is the top prize in our industry, and we’re so proud of our work for HOPE makes it happen,” said Rick Chiorando, chief creative officer for Austin Williams. “Everyone who worked on this campaign – from research to production, knew this would be special. Of course, none of this would be possible without Hope Credit Union, and the work truly reflects the transformational change HOPE’s mission provides.”

Since 1994, Hope Credit Union of Jackson, MS, has provided critical financial resources to more than 2 million people across the Deep South in some of the nation’s most economically distressed regions. With 23 branches throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, HOPE gives neighbors and businesses access to affordable financial services, personal support, and life-changing economic opportunities they may not otherwise have access to.

Launched in August 2023, HOPE makes it happen is a multichannel marketing campaign that brings the credit union’s mission to life and shares it with those who can benefit from it most. AW partnered with award-winning director Abraham Felix and New Orleans’ video production company Elephant Quilt to create the campaign, featuring five cinematic commercials that highlight how HOPE makes it happen as a catalyst for good in the lives of its members.

Within just five months of its launch, HOPE makes it happen has generated 5,800 new leads, 4,300 new members, and $16.7 million in new member deposits, making this campaign the most successful one the credit union has produced in its 30-year history.

“After hearing real stories from members, it was so easy to fall in love with HOPE’s mission of bringing financial tools, knowledge, and resources to communities across the Deep South that have been ignored or marginalized by traditional institutions,” said Bryan Hynes, executive creative director at Austin Williams. “For our hard work on HOPE makes it happen to be recognized by the Telly Awards is truly an honor.”

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created in television and video for all screens. Over 12,000 entries were received globally from six continents and all 50 states, and the winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers worldwide.

This year, Austin Williams took home:

Gold Winner: Regional TV – People’s Telly

Gold Winner: Branded Content – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Gold Winner: Regional TV – Products & Services

Gold Winner: Regional TV – Branding

Silver Winner: Campaign – Social Impact

Silver Winner: General – B2C: Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Consumer Silver Winner: General – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Bronze Winner: Campaign – B2C: Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Consumer Bronze Winner: Campaign – Products & Services

Bronze Winner: Campaign – Commercials

Bronze Winner: Campaign – Branding

Bronze Winner: Craft – Art Direction

Bronze Winner: General – Bank

To watch the video spots and behind-the-scenes footage, visit this link: austinwilliams.com/case-study/hope-credit-union

About Austin Williams

Austin Williams is a full-service advertising, marketing, digital, and public relations firm that creates ideas that inspire action for clients in the healthcare, higher education, financial services, and professional services industries. Certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the State of New York, the Long Island-based firm was founded in 1992 and was named one of the 100 fastest-growing agencies in the nation. In 2023, it was listed as “Best Advertising Agency” by Long Island Business News in their “Reader Ranking Awards,” and in 2020 was named a Newsday “Top Places to Work.”