Daniel Gale Foundation’s second Annual Outing set for June 24

Day of Golf, Tennis and Pickleball Supports Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens Not-for-Profits

The Daniel Gale Foundation, the charitable arm of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty will hold its 2nd Annual Outing at the Huntington Country Club, 483 Main Street, Huntington on Monday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The outing will offer a day of golf, tennis, and pickleball in support of the Foundation’s mission to benefit charitable causes across Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and the East End. Proceeds from tennis and pickleball will benefit the Drew Hassenbein Foundation.

This year’s honoree is Paul F. Amoruso, managing member and founder of Oxford & Simpson Realty Services, which develops shopping centers and office buildings, and Oxford Hospitality, which specializes in the management and development of upscale hotels. Oxford’s hotels on Long Island include Roslyn’s Hilton Garden Inn and two Hiltons in Melville. A new hotel in Farmingdale will be ready to serve the 2025 Ryder Cup and a boutique hotel is in development for Jericho. Paul is the co-founder of the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society and serves on the board of the Association for a Better Long Island. He is a longtime close friend and supporter of the Daniel Gale family.

The planning for this year’s event is once again in the hands of the advisory board of the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Young Professionals Network (YPN). Led by Kathleen McCarthy, a real estate advisor from the organization’s Garden City office and Melissa Stark, Sales Manager for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington and Northport offices, this fabulous team is brimming with the ideas and execution skills to make a memorable and fun event. YPN is a group of approximately 80 real estate advisors who meet regularly to share business and personal growth opportunities through networking, mentoring and community outreach. This most recent event is one of several annual fundraisers YPN holds in support of the Foundation.

To register for or to sponsor the outing visit 2nd Annual Daniel Gale Foundation Golf Outing.

The Daniel Gale Foundation was launched in 2022, as part of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s celebration of its centennial year. The Foundation was formed to consolidate and organize the ongoing charitable giving and outreach efforts of the organization’s management, staff and real estate advisors to make a greater impact. In the two years since its formation, the Foundation has donated the equivalent of 100,000 meals to Island Harvest and City Harvest food banks during Hunger Action Month®, supported Pink Aid in its fight against breast cancer, and raised more than $150,000 for local charitable organizations from Brooklyn to the North Fork and the Hamptons.

Throughout its history, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has made it a priority to make a difference in the communities through donations totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of volunteer hours.

Consistently achieving among the highest average sales prices nationwide, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is based on Long Island, N.Y. with close to 950 real estate advisors serving New York City’s metropolitan area with 30 sales offices in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, the North Fork of Long Island, and Westhampton Beach. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is committed to marketing and showing homes in a way that gives prospective buyers and sellers the flexibility and convenience of online 3-D and regular video tours of many listed properties, floor plans, and photography, as well as virtual smart phone tours by request. Our other services include a full Relocation/Referrals Division, a Rental Division, DGNY Commercial, and Ambassador Abstract Title company. The Sotheby’s International Realty® affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s has gained national and international recognition, including top honors for sales, marketing and technology worldwide. For more information, visit danielgale.com.