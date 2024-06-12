Selden massage parlor raided, two arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested two women during a raid at a massage parlor in Selden on June 12. In response to numerous community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, Town Fire Marshal and Town Investigator, conducted an investigation into Jixiang Spa, located at 721 Middle Country Road.

Two employees, Jiangnan Tong, 46, of Flushing, and Wenjing Guo, 39, of Flushing, were both charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony under the New York State Education Law. Tong and Guo were both issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. The Town of Brookhaven issued several violations to the business.