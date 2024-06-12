Kids Korner: June 13 to 20, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Wonderful Wildlife for children ages 2 to 4 on June 14 at 9:30 a.m. Sweetbriar’s experienced educators help open up the wonders of the natural world for children through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Wildlife Wonders

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Lloyd Harbor hosts a visit by the Wildlife Center of Long Island on June 15 at 10 a.m. Learn about the different classes of animals and their characteristics. Meet cold-blooded reptiles, furry mammals, and feathered birds. Come and meet some local animal rescues and find out ways to help the wildlife in our area. For ages 5 and up. $10 per person. To register, visit www.caumsettfoundation.org/programs.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Hatchery Scavenger Hunt

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Scavenger Hunt on June 19 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Explore the Hatchery and Aquarium and find the animal that completes the rhyme. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors and children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Sailing to Freedom

Did you know that whaling was America’s first integrated industry? On June 19 (Juneteenth), drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor to celebrate the resistance and resilience of African Americans in the whaling industry at noon and again at 2 p.m. Discover the stories of trailblazing captains, ingenious inventors, and celebrated craftsmen. Enjoy a special scavenger hunt around the museum’s special exhibit and construct your own boat model using a variety of wooden materials and a bit of imagination. Admission fee + $10 participant. 631-367-3418

Dino Discoveries

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Dino Discoveries, on June 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B23.

‘The Mystery of the Missing Ever After’

“Where in the world is our happy ending?” Stories collide and mysteries abound as three great princesses come together to solve The Mystery of the Missing Ever After at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from May 25 to June 15. A slipper, a spinning wheel, and a red, red rose are all clues in this hilarious new musical! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Field of Dreams’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Field of Dreams on June 16 at noon. Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella is inspired by a voice he can’t ignore and builds a baseball diamond on his land. Afterward, the ghosts of great players start emerging from the crops to play ball, led by “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. But, as Ray learns, this field of dreams is about much more than bringing former baseball greats out to play. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.